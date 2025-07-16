Marvel Studios Confirms New Leader of the Avengers In Doomsday

One of Marvel's top creatives teased who will be the Avengers' new leader when Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters in 2026. The Multiverse Saga has put Earth's Mightiest Heroes in a strange spot, with multiple teams of heroes having joined forces ahead of a threat nobody will see coming. However, looking at their next movie, the person leading the greater team may not even be in their core universe yet.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman claimed that Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards will be one of the Avengers' leaders in Avengers: Doomsday. Pascal is about to make his MCU debut as Mister Fantastic, who is already recognized as one of the smartest individuals in the greater Marvel universe. Now, ahead of his leading role in The Fantastic Four, he already appears to have a major place lined up in the larger story for the MCU.

Speaking with Variety, Shakman discussed Reed's MCU journey, as he goes from "being the nerdy scientist" holed up in a lab, to a husband and father "who'd do anything to protect his family." He followed that up by describing Reed as being on his way to "leading the Avengers" in future outings:

"He goes from being the nerdy scientist who’s locked away in the lab, to the husband and the father who’d do anything to protect his family, to the guy who’s leading the Avengers. I realized that the version we were building had to have all of those elements."

Although Reed's wife, Sue Storm, is officially set to be the Fantastic Four's leading figure, Reed plays no small part in making the team work, given his next-level genius and impressive body-morphing abilities. Looking ahead, with the Fantastic Four already lined up to be major players in Avengers: Doomsday, it appears Reed will quickly be put in the forefront alongside new teammates like Captain America, Captain Marvel, and the Winter Soldier.

Pascal is one of 27 cast members confirmed for roles in Avengers: Doomsday, the MCU's fifth Avengers movie, which is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. While plot details remain under wraps, multiple realities will be thrown into the same story, as legacy heroes and the MCU's best will have to join forces to take down Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom. Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming and will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!