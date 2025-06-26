Even though James Gunn has kept his cards close to the vest, several Superman (2025) cameos are already spoiled for the forthcoming movie. Kicking off Gunn's newly minted DCU on the big screen, the David Corenswet-led superhero blockbuster is set to introduce audiences to a new take on the world of DC Comics, establishing a new on-screen mythos for the brand, debuting never-before-seen in live action DC characters, and setting up the future of this DCU story going forward.

While fans have gotten a pretty good taste of James Gunn's new Superman movie, some secrets are yet to be revealed, according to the former Guardians of the Galaxy director. Some of these mysteries center around big-name characters like the masked Ultraman (whom fans have had a field day trying to guess the identity of), as well as the potential for a cameo or two to pop up.

Luckily, Gunn says that fans still have plenty to look forward to in the new movie, as he revealed that there are still some things he has kept hidden about it this close to release.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the DC Studios co-CEO was asked about characters showing up in the 2025 Superman film that have not been announced yet, to which he responded with a simple "Yes:"

Q: "One last question: Are there other characters who will appear in 'Superman' who have not been announced yet?" A: "Yes."

This should be exciting to fans, as several big-name cameos have already been revealed to be part of Superman's super-powered plot, potentially taking some of the excitement out of the film before it even hits theater screens.

Superman soars into theaters on Friday, July 11, debuting James Gunn's new vision for the DCU. The film follows David Corenswet's Superman/Clark Kent three years after he started his superheroing journey, as he balances his human life as a fledgling newspaper reporter with being Earth's mighty Kryptonian protector.

Corenswet leads a stacked ensemble of players in the DCU kick-off film, including Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

Every Spoiler-y Cameo in Superman 2025 Movie

Sean Gunn - Maxwell Lord

DC Studios

Over the years, James Gunn has tried his best to make his movies a family affair, bringing his brother Sean Gunn along with him whenever he can. Luckily, it looks as though Superman will be no different with the former Guardians actor playing Maxwell Lord in the DCU.

Gunn's appearance in the movie was first reported by Deadline in 2023, before being confirmed in marketing material for the film. The iconic DC Comics businessman will reportedly only have one scene in Superman before returning for another appearance in this summer's Peacemaker Season 2.

Mawell Lord marks Gunn's second role in the DCU, having played the chaotic (but lovable) Weasel in the animated Creature Commandos series.

Michael Rosenbaum

DC Studios

Aside from harkening back to the golden age of Superman comics, Superman will also cleverly acknowledge the character's long history on screen.

Fans got a taste of this with the new rearrangement of John Williams' iconic Superman theme, but it will also come in the form of a returning actor from the character's past. Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum confirmed during a recent appearance at Fan Expo Dallas (via ScreenRant) that he, too, is in the movie.

The former Lex Luthor actor did not disclose who he would be playing or how involved his role would be, but just that he was asked to voice "a couple of lines" in a "fun" vocal cameo.

Pom Klementieff - Fortress of Solitude Robot

Marvel Studios

After working with James Gunn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pom Klementieff previously confirmed that she was in talks with the director for a part in his new DCU.

This role has now been confirmed for Superman, with Gunn recently revealing that the Mantis star would be joining Alan Tudyk as one of Superman's robots in his Fortress of Solitude.

With her appearance in the movie just being a vocal role, it remains to be seen whether Klementieff will portray on a more substantial character in the DCU down the line.

Michael Rooker - Fortress of Solitude Robot

DC Studios

A longtime collaborator of James Gunn's, it was only natural that Michael Rooker would find himself in Superman as well. Having previously played Yondu in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Savant in The Suicide Squad, Rooker now takes on a new DCU role as another one of Superman's Fortress of Solitude Robots.

The actor isn't stopping there, though; Michael Rooker will also portray another role in the DCU, with him set to play Red St. Wild very soon when Peacemaker Season 2 hits HBO Max.

Bradley Cooper

Warner Bros.

James Gunn confirmed that another Guardians star would be appearing in Superman, with Rocket star Bradley Cooper set to appear in the same scene as Klementieff and Rooker.

Interestingly, Gunn didn't note who Cooper would be playing, only that he would be part of the scene with his MCU co-stars. Some are taking this as an indication that rumors that Cooper could be playing Jor-El in the movie may have more credence than previously thought.

Will Reeve - News Reporter

DC Studios

In another nod to the Superman franchise's nearly 50-year on-screen history, James Gunn's new DC reboot will include a tribute to the man who started it all on the big screen, Christopher Reeve.

While Reeve is tragically no longer with us, according to Deadline, Gunn's Superman will see the iconic actor's son, Will Reeve, cameo in the film in a small but perfectly fourth-wall-breaking role.

Reeve, who spends his days working as a correspondent for ABC News, will play a TV news reporter in the new movie, creating some connective tissue between Gunn's take on the character and the very first Superman movie from 1978.

Milly Alcock - Supergirl

DC Studios

The only major DCU cameo in Superman clearly meant to set up further movies in the franchise is Milly Alcock appearing in the upcoming blockbuster as Supergirl.

Alcock will bring to life Kal-El's Kryptonian cousin, Kara Zor-El, in next summer's Supergirl (formerly known as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), but before that, the foundation for her space-faring solo adventure will be laid in Superman.

Reporting on Supergirl's appearance in the new film dates back to January 2025, when a Hollywood Reporter piece mentioned the character's appearance in Gunn's latest movie. Since then, Alcock's name has begun to pop up in cast listings for the film, essentially confirming her involvement in some capacity.