Superman 2025 Casts Bradley Cooper & Two Other Guardians of the Galaxy

Three Guardians of the Galaxy cast members have had their secret roles in Superman confirmed. As James Gunn prepares to launch his first feature film as co-head of DC Studios, the director has recruited several regular collaborators from his Marvel days for new roles in the DCU. Gunn has promised that there will be surprising cameos and characters in Superman who haven't been revealed yet, but those surprises are being unveiled as the film approaches its July 11 release date.

Gunn has been hinting that some Guardians of the Galaxy stars will appear in Superman (beyond the known casting of his brother Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord), and the director confirmed three of those roles in a recent interview. Speaking with Buzzfeed Australia during the Superman press tour, Gunn confirmed that Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Michael Rooker all have roles in the new DCU film. The director confirmed that the three Guardians of the Galaxy stars appear in Superman's Fortress of Solitude:

"I will give you something that nobody knows. Pom Klementieff is one of the robots. In that same scene, it's Bradley [Cooper], it's also Pom, and Michael Rooker is another one of the robots. We've got two Guardians right there."

Klementieff had previously teased that she'd spoken to Gunn about joining his DCU, and now she officially will be in Superman. Rooker already has two roles in Gunn's DCU, voicing Sam Fitzgibbon in Creature Commandos, and appearing in Peacemaker as Red St. Wild. He will now have a third DCU role, voicing one of the robots in Superman.

Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper had long been rumored to appear in Superman as Jor-El, Superman's Kryptonian father. Gunn has now confirmed the Rocket Raccoon actor will appear in the same scene as Rooker and Klementieff, hinting that he might also be voicing one of the robots, or it could be that Cooper is actually playing Jor-El and this is the scene that he appears in.