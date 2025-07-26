10 Overpowered Meta-Humans That Prove Lex Luthor Might Be Right in Superman (2025)

Superman (2025) just hit theaters, kickstarting the DCU fans have been eagerly waiting for, and one of the key characters that has excited many is Lex Luthor. Played by Nicholas Hoult, the DCU's Luthor is a colder, more corporate figure but with a very human backstory. His paranoia about metahumans drives much of the conflict in James Gunn's new DC Universe. But strip away his villainous veneer for a moment and ask: is he actually wrong?

Luthor’s fundamental belief that superpowered individuals, regardless of their intentions, pose a dire threat to humanity’s survival isn’t without merit. Unlike Batman, who uses fear to control crime, or Superman, who inspires hope, Lex sees the existence of such beings as a permanent risk, especially when their power can reshape cities, minds, or even reality itself. He believes that power with no oversight is a powder keg waiting to explode, and he's got receipts both in-universe and from decades of DC Comics history.

While Superman remains his primary obsession, Lex’s concerns extend far beyond the Man of Steel. In the DC Universe's Chapter One, there are several meta-humans whose abilities are so volatile and inherently unstable that even the best intentions can lead to catastrophic consequences.

Meta-Humans the DCU’s Lex Luthor Would Absolutely Despise

Doctor Manhattan

DC Comics

Few beings in the DC multiverse are more dangerous than Doctor Manhattan. First introduced in Watchmen, his ability to manipulate matter on a quantum level means he can reshape reality itself.

When integrated into the mainline DC continuity during Doomsday Clock, Manhattan tampered with time, altered origin stories, and changed the trajectory of entire superheroes, all unintentionally.

Despite his detached morality, the damage he causes is immense. His mere existence shows how easily one meta-human can reshape the world, even without meaning to.

Black Adam

DC Comics

Black Adam, the antihero of Kahndaq, possesses powers equal to or even greater than Shazam’s. Fueled by ancient magic, his strength, flight, and lightning-based abilities make him a one-man army. But it’s his willingness to kill in defense of his homeland that makes him terrifying.

In the World War III storyline, Black Adam’s rampage killed over two million people after the murder of his family. His grief transformed him into a walking disaster. No government or superhero coalition could stop him for days.

The idea that a man with divine power could so easily declare war on the world makes him a perfect case study on how dangerous meta-humans are. However, the DCU's Lex wouldn't have to worry his head over Black Adam anytime soon. Read more about this here.

Eclipso

DC Comics

Eclipso is the Spirit of Vengeance, an ancient, malicious entity capable of possessing hosts and manipulating the darkest emotions in people. He has fought heroes like Spectre and corrupted even the most righteous individuals.

In the Eclipso: The Darkness Within event, he turned dozens of heroes into violent shadows of themselves, launching attacks across the globe. It took nearly every available hero to stop him.

His power lies in his ability to expose the fragility of human morality and how easily even the purest heroes can fall.

Superboy-Prime

DC Comics

Hailing from an alternate Earth, Superboy-Prime once stood for hope until the destruction of his universe drove him insane. Unlike regular Superman variants, Prime lacks the emotional restraint that defines Kal-El.

During Infinite Crisis, Superboy-Prime killed several heroes in a blind rage, including multiple Green Lanterns and members of the Teen Titans. He carved a path of destruction across Earth and was nearly unstoppable.

Superboy-Prime is definitive proof that even heroes can become tyrants when reality doesn’t go their way. A being with Superman’s power but with little to no conscience is more dangerous than any alien invasion.

The Spectre

DC Comics

The Spectre is the literal embodiment of divine vengeance. Bound to a human host, his powers range from phasing through dimensions to turning entire populations into salt. His actions are usually just, but not always proportionate.

In Day of Vengeance, The Spectre, corrupted by Eclipso, nearly wiped out all magic in the DC Universe, causing global chaos.

Though the Spectre claims to uphold justice, his potential for corruption, as history shows, is too high.

Raven

DC Comics

The daughter of a human and the demon Trigon, Raven constantly struggles to contain the darkness within her. Her empathic powers, reality-warping abilities, and link to demonic energy make her uniquely unstable.

In The New Teen Titans, Raven’s internal battle with Trigon resulted in him briefly taking control, leading to global destruction. The mere presence of Raven in any city is a ticking time bomb.

Her genetic makeup is the stuff of nightmares for anyone concerned with Earth’s safety.

Firestorm

DC Comics

When Ronnie Raymond and Martin Stein merge to become Firestorm, they gain the ability to transmute matter at the atomic level. This means they could, theoretically, turn the Earth’s atmosphere into poison or gold.

One of Firestorm’s most destructive moments came during the Doomsday Clock storyline, when global tensions surrounding meta-humans reached a boiling point. Firestorm, trying to help during a riot in Russia, panicked and accidentally transformed an entire crowd of civilians into glass.

Though it was later revealed he was manipulated, the consequences were immediate: dozens of deaths, international outrage, and military retaliation.

Captain Atom

DC Comics

Captain Atom’s body is a nuclear reactor held together by a containment suit. He manipulates quantum energy, can fly at light speed, and alter time. A crack in his suit could destroy entire regions.

In The Captain Atom Project and later The Fall and Rise of Captain Atom, his energy bursts cause cataclysmic damage, prompting governments to treat him as a weapon rather than a hero.

Parasite

DC Comics

Parasite, originally Rudy Jones, absorbs the life force and powers of others. The longer he touches someone, the more he drains. He’s absorbed Superman’s powers multiple times, becoming a serious threat.

In Superman: The Animated Series, Parasite once held an entire city hostage, feeding off energy and nearly overwhelming Superman. The terrifying part? He grows stronger the more he drains.

Power Girl

DC

A Kryptonian from Earth-2, Power Girl has Superman’s powers and a fierce, sometimes unstable temperament, making her one of the most powerful DC characters. She’s a brilliant leader, but also quick to anger, and not as emotionally grounded as Kal-El.

In JSA Classified, when manipulated by Ultra-Humanite, she nearly killed multiple heroes and civilians. Her unchecked rage, while rare, reveals her immense destructive potential.