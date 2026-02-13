DC Studios Is Now Making 6 New Animated TV Shows

Six new animated shows are coming from DC Studios, and one major one has just begun production. From the announcement of James Gunn's DCU, it was made clear that the new universe would expand across movies, TV, and animation while continuing to tell other Elseworlds tales across various mediums. The studio already delivered a major animated project with HBO Max's Creature Commandos.

Voice actor Greg Eagles took to X to tease his "great recording session at WB Animation Studios," accompanied by "#greenlantern," seemingly confirming he will feature in My Adventures with Green Lantern. This also marks the first confirmation that production has begun on the My Adventures with Superman spin-off, which was announced by DC Studios in February 2025.

DC Comics

While Eagles marks the first confirmed casting for My Adventures with Green Lantern, his role remains unclear for now. A report from Nexus Point News confirmed that the series, fronted by high schooler Jessica Cruz, will feature Nikki Jones, Alex DeWitt, and Kilowog, with Kyle Rayner appearing as a love interest.

It's unclear whether DC's most iconic space cops, Hal Jordan and John Stewart, will join the animated universe after appearing in live-action this year in Lanterns. That said, the report noted that the series will be set in Coast City, with students attending Hal Jordan High School, named after the beloved hero.

My Adventures with Green Lantern seems to be taking a different approach to the DCU's Lanterns, framing them as peace-keeping warrior monks rather than their more iconic space-cop approach seen in other adaptations.

Sadly, My Adventures with Green Lantern's recent step forward doesn't mean that fans should expect the series to premiere anytime soon. The flagship series' star, Jack Quaid, confirmed that My Adventures with Superman Season 3 began recording in August 2024, but fans are seeing it premiere almost two years later in 2026.

Beyond My Adventures with Green Lantern, there are seven animated series on the way from the blue brand, most of which are from DC Studios itself.

Every Other DC Studios Animated Series Coming Soon

Creature Commandos Season 2

DC Studios

Ahead of Superman, James Gunn's DCU launched in December 2024 with Creature Commandos. It is a seven-episode adult animated series that tells a tragic story of tragic monsters such as Doctor Phosphorus, Weasel, GI Robot, and the Bride of Frankenstein, brought together by ARGUS to avert a global crisis.

Creature Commandos was quickly renewed for Season 2, which will add King Shark, Khalis, and Nosferata into the mix, along with one of the strongest superheroes in his DCU debut. Sadly, the TV-MA tale won't continue until at least 2027, and Gunn passed along writing duties to a team.

Mister Miracle

DC Studios

Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King will lead DC Studios' animated adaptation of his 12-issue Mister Miracle comic series, which James Gunn confirmed is canon to the DCU. The series stars Scott Free, a New God who becomes the universe's greatest escape artist and the superhero Mister Miracle.

While the DCEU spent years building to Darkseid as its big bad, only for those plans to be scrapped, the DCU's Lord of Apokolips has already been cast and will debut in Mister Miracle. Meanwhile, the animated show will also explore Free's relationship with his fellow New God, the warrior Big Barda.

Starfire

DC Comics

DC Studios announced three new family-friendly animated series last year, one of which, Starfire, centers on a beloved Teen Titans superhero. The series will explore Starfire's origin when she discovers an "ancient spaceship" on her home planet and ventures out to "uncover the deepest reaches of the DC universe."

Shortly after the announcement, James Gunn confirmed that Starfire will be an Elseworlds tale set outside the new DCU. As such, the streaming series won't connect to the DCU's Teen Titans movie, which has paused development as writer Ana Nogueira focuses on her Wonder Woman flick.

DC Super Powers

DC Comics

DC Super Powers looks to be an even younger-oriented Elseworlds series that takes place at the Alliance School for Heroes, with aspiring superheroes training under Principal Martian Manhunter and Mr. Terrific.

The school's new class will include Green Lantern (Guy Gardner), The Flash (Jesse Quick), Black Lightning, Aquagirl, Terra, and Plastic Man.

Blue Beetle

DC Studios

Continuing the tale that began in his 2023 movie, DC Studios is developing a Blue Beetle animated series starring Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes. The series may pick up from the movie's post-credits scene, which confirmed that the original Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, is alive and well, waiting to be rescued.

The Cobra Kai actor once stated that the Blue Beetle sequel will debut in 2026, but updates on the DCU follow-up have been scarce in the last year.

Bonus: My Adventures with Superman

Warner Bros. Animation

My Adventures with Superman isn't strictly a DC Studios series, as it has so far been produced under DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation. The Boys star Jack Quaid is reprising his more youthful Man of Steel in Season 3 of the Adult Swim show, which was delayed until early 2026.

There are already seven villains confirmed to appear in My Adventures with Superman's next season, including Hank Henshaw as Cyborg Superman. The Kryptonian hero will have some help from Supergirl and Superboy, expanding the heroic Super-Family to face the latest threats.

Bonus: Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

Warner Bros. Animation

Amazon Prime Video's noir period piece, Batman: Caped Crusader, is returning for the second half of its two-season order in 2026. The sophomore outing continues a rough release trend for DC TV shows as the gap between seasons widens.

Caped Crusader hails from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm, The Batman director Matt Reeves, and Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams. After last season's finale teased the Clown Prince of Crime, Caped Crusader will officially introduce a "very different" take on Joker when it returns this year.