James Gunn Confirms The DCU’s 3rd Canon Animated Show

James Gunn recently confirmed the third animated DCU show headed for the new on-screen canon. One of the core tenets of Gunn's take on the iconic comic book world has been its devotion to a variety of media. The DC Studios head has made it clear that projects set within his super-powered universe will not be tied down to any specific form, with the franchise utilizing live-action, animation, video games, and more.

This vision has come to fruition, at least in the early stages of the DCU's lifespan, as fans have received movies, TV shows, and animation from the franchise thus far. This will continue with future projects, as James Gunn rounds out the next wave of titles on his superhero slate over the next few months/years.

Gunn recently confirmed yet another animated series set within the DCU canon as part of a recent social media blast. The co-CEO of DC Studios celebrated the 55th anniversary of the classic DC hero Mister Miracle, a character who has been confirmed to lead an HBO Max streaming series bearing his name.

While the Mister Miracle TV show was announced several months ago, it was unclear whether or not it would be canon to the DCU. Gunn's cleared this up, writing in the character's birthday post that he can "soon be seen in our DCU animated show:"

"The world’s greatest escape artist made his debut on this day 55 years ago in 1971! Happy anniversary to Mister Miracle, who debuted in 'MISTER MIRACLE' #1, written by Marv Wolfman and Jack Kirby, with pencils by Jack Kirby and inks by Vince Colletta. Soon be seen in our DCU animated show, based on the 12-issue comic book series from Tom King and Mitch Gerads."

This is the first indication fans have gotten that the character/show is part of DCU canon, adding yet another iconic DC hero to the picture in Gunn's new, powered-up narrative tapestry.

Every Confirmed Animated Show in the DCU Canon

Creature Commandos

DC Studios

The first animated TV show (and first title entirely) in the DCU canon was the acclaimed Creature Commandos. The HBO Max streaming show debuts in December 2024, introducing audiences to Task Force M (a government-managed team of supernatural supervillains).

Creature Commandos, which was written directly by Gunn himself, followed the members of its titular team as they took on the terrifying Princess Ilana Rostovic, a magic-wielding royal with a plan for world domination. A second season of the animated adventure is in the works, with no release timing disclosed as of yet.

Blue Beetle

Warner Bros.

One of the few heroes from the now-defunct DCEU to make its way over to the DCU will be Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle. The 20-something hero will lead an animated series of his own set within the DCU canon.

Still, relatively little is known about the DCU Blue Beetle series; however, in a February 2025 interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, Maridueña revealed that it is eyeing a 2026 release date. This will likely once again focus on Maridueña's Jaime Reyes, a young man who comes into the possession of an alien suit of armor known as the Scarab.

Mister Miracle

DC Studios

And, the last of these animated DCU shows is the newly confirmed-to-be-canon Mister Miracle. The new animated series will adapt the 2017 Mister Miracle run from comic book creators Tom King and Mitch Gerads, following its titular hero during an epic galactic civil war.

Set in the world of DC's New Gods, the Mister Miracle story follows super-powered escape artist Scot Free, as he is called back to his cosmic homeworld after conflict breaks out between his home and that of his dearly beloved Big Barda. The series will also mark the DC Studios debut of the iconic DC villain Darkseid, who plays a significant role in the Mister Miracle comic story.