Creature Commandos Season 2 Gets Production Update From Rick Flagg Sr. Actor, Frank Grillo

During a recent interview, Rick Flag Sr. actor Frank Grillo gave fans a production update for Creature Commandos Season 2. Shortly after Season 1 came to an end late last year, the hit R-rated DCU series was greenlit for a second season, once again focusing on the rough-and-tumble Task Force M.

Of course, Season 2 will see the return of seasoned ARGUS agent Rick Flag Sr., who has now taken over for Viola Davis' Amanda Waller as the president of the clandestine government organization (as seen in Peacemaker Season 2). Despite having been announced nearly a year ago, Creature Commandos Season 2 updates have been few and far between. Thankfully, Grillo is here to break the silence.

In a conversation with Phase Hero, Grillo revealed where the second season of the animated series stands in production. "From what I've heard, they're breaking stories and writing scripts," that actor posited, telling host Brandon Davis how the show is faring behind the scenes:

Phase Hero: "What's the latest on 'Creature Commandos' Season 2?" Grillo: "You know, from what I've heard, they're breaking stories and writing scripts. I loved doing that. I thought that was brilliant."

This is the first proper production update fans have gotten on the series in several months.

Back in August, DC Studios head James Gunn teased the second season, hinting that it would feature more superheroes than the first, but aside from that, things have been relatively quiet on the Creature Commandos front.

Creature Commandos follows the exploits of the monster-themed Task Force M, a group of monstrous inmates thrown together by the government outfit ARGUS to do the agency's bidding.

Season 1 of the animated series kicked off James Gunn's DCU in December 2024, setting the stage for this year's Superman and Peacemaker. Grillo is joined in the streaming adventure by fellow castmates Indira Varma, Sean Gunn, Alan Tudyk, and Zoë Chao.

When Will Creature Commandos Season 2 See the Light of Day?

Warner Bros.

If Creature Commandos Season 2 is in the middle of the writing process, fans will surely start looking at their calendars, wondering when the animated TV show will return to HBO Max.

Season 2 will notably not be written exclusively by DC Studios boss James Gunn, which could expedite the development process as the Superman filmmaker will have some help to get more episodes out the door.

Scripts were actively being written for the project as far back as February, meaning it has been quite some time since the team started work on the show. If writing can be finished by the end of the year or early next year, a release sometime in the first half of 2027 feels entirely possible.

However, it seems more likely that the series will return sometime later in 2027 or potentially 2028, giving the team enough time to record, animate, and prepare Season 2 for release.

Fans will have plenty of other DCU projects to enjoy until then, paving the way for the animated series' grand return in the Warner-owned streamer.