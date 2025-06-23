Did DC Studios Already Recast a DCU Actor? James Gunn Sets the Record Straight

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn addressed the apparent recasting of Clayface for his 2026 solo villain movie. Gunn made big promises from the begining that his DCU will use the same actors across live-action and animation, over both film and TV. This is already being felt as actor Frank Grillo voiced Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos and will soon bring him to live-action in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2.

DC Studios confirmed that Apple TV+'s Suspicion actor Tom Rhys Harries will play Clayface in the Batman villain's 2026 horror movie. This marks a recast after Clayface made his DCU debut in last year's animated Creature Commandos where he was voiced by Alan Tudyk.

One fan responded to DC Studios co-CEO and Clayface executive producer James Gunn on Threads pointing out the apparent recast. In response, he noted that the DCU "would plan on using PRIMARY actors whenever [they] can," indicating this may be more of an exception than the rule.

Gunn added that, "I've also never said if the two characters are the same. (I've also never said they're not)." As multiple characters such as Basil Karlo and Matt Hagen have held the Clayface mantle over the years, Gunn may be indicating the two DCU villains aren't the same person.

Creature Commandos

While Creature Commandos never named its Clayface, rumors stated the DCU will utilize Harries as Matt Hagen. The DCU's animated Clayface may go unnamed forever, leaving it uncertain whether it's the same version who will appear in the James Watkins-directed horror.

Harries is the only confirmed actor for the DCU body horror that will hit theaters on September 11, 2026. Clayface hails from Doctor Sleep writer Mike Flanagan and Speak No Evil director James Watkins.

How DC Studios Could Fix Its Clayface Casting Problem

DC

When James Gunn was creating Creature Commandos, there were likely no signs of Clayface happening, as the idea on came to frution when Mike Flanagan delivered an impressive script. As such, the DCU boss presumably didn't plan how the two interpretations will connect (if they will at all).

DC Studios could take a few routes to resolve the issue, as the live-action body horror Clayface ought to be very different from the comedic interpretation from the Max animated series. The movie could feature a different person as Clayface or be a period piece exploring his dark origins.

Further clarity on the DCU Clayface ought to be revealed in the coming months as the 2026 flick finally goes into production and edges to release.