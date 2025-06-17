DC Studios’ Batman Villain Movie Reveals Lead Actor

The actor who will portray Clayface in James Gunn’s DCU has been officially revealed, meaning the franchise has found one of its core villains and its main star for its first villain film. Clayface was already announced as the third feature film in the DCU, and was originally expected to go into production sometime in 2025 since its attached release date has been, and still is, September 11, 2026.

Tom Rhys Harries will officially be playing Clayface (aka Basil Karlo) in the Clayface DCU film, which is a part of James Gunn's new DCU. The Welsh actor is best known for his work in Apple TV's Suspicion, White Lines, and The Gentlemen.

Tom Rhys Harries

According to a report from Deadline, Harries has been cast in the role, and the film will begin production sometime soon at the Warner Bros. Leavesden studio in the United Kingdom.

Clayface will be the first villain-centric film in Gunn's DCU, and the third film overall, following Superman (which will be released on July 11, 2025) and Supergirl, which recently received a title change.

Clayface

It is worth noting that Clayface has already technically appeared in the DCU. In Creature Commandos, which was the first official entry in Gunn's new DCU, Clayface briefly appeared, teasing that he would have a larger role to play in the future of the franchise.

In that project, Clayface was voiced by Alan Tudyk, and many fans believed that Tudyk could reprise his role as Clayface in the upcoming live-action film since Gunn himself stated that some actors from animated projects could play the live-action counterparts of the same characters.

Tudyk even teased that he could be coming back to play Clayface in live-action by talking about how Gunn offered him the role in Creature Commandos early on, leading many to assume that he was at least in the running to land the role in live-action. However, DC Studios never officially announced that Tudyk would be brought back, and DC Studios ultimately went in a different direction with the character.

Clayface is a shape-shifting Batman villain who has been a part of DC Comics and DC adaptations for a long time, and many fans have been anxious to find out who would be portraying him in live-action in the new interconnected universe.

Will Clayface Be Released On Schedule?

For months now, some have wondered if the Clayface film would be able to stay on track with its announced release date. As mentioned, Gunn previously confirmed that Clayface would be released on September 11, 2026, and with how much work has to go into production and post-production with comic book movies, it seemed as though Clayface was close to being behind schedule.

However, with the film's lead now cast, fans can rest assured that Clayface will be able to hold its September 11, 2026 release date and will premiere on time. It is also worth mentioning that, since production is expected to begin relatively soon, more information on the rest of the film's cast should be on the way in the coming weeks and months.

Clayface will be a notable entry in the DCU since it will be the first movie to feature a villain as the main character. However, it also takes the franchise one step closer to bringing Batman into the fold since Clayface is most commonly associated with the Dark Knight.