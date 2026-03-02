Avengers: Doomsday's Trailers Were Perfect - Except For One Thing

Following the release of the first trailers for Avengers: Doomsday, viewers noticed one difference in them that kept them from being completely perfect. Doomsday's first four trailers combined to earn over 1 billion views, as Marvel dominated the internet and movie chatter for well over a month during their releases. This was due to the trailers teasing some thrilling moments in the movie, although one specific moment stuck out more than the rest.

Following teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday featuring Steve Rogers, Thor, and the X-Men, the fourth trailer highlighted the Wakandans' first meeting with the Fantastic Four. While the first interaction between Winston Duke's King M'Baku and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm/The Thing marked a historic moment, the dialogue was much more comedic in tone than any of the other trailers.

After M'Baku introduces himself as the King of Wakanda, Ben introduces himself by saying his address in Manhattan, "Yancy Street, between Broome and Grand." This marked the only time in Doomsday's promotional tour (or that of any other Avengers movie) that an initial teaser trailer ended on a more comedic note rather than something more serious. While the moment is still epic, it seems to diminish the stakes ever so slightly.

Marvel Studios

In April 2011, Marvel Studios released a first teaser look at 2012's The Avengers, which did not include any footage for the film (that was saved for the post-credits scene in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger). Using a voiceover from Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, the trailer focused on teaser shots of the title card, ending with a full look at the logo for the movie as the stage is set for its release.

Marvel Studios

The end of the first trailer for 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron zoomed in on the full look for James Spader's main villain, Ultron. After using an eerie version of "I've Got No Strings" from the 1940 Disney movie Pinocchio in the trailer, Ultron comes in with a menacing look and says in a deep, scary voice, "There are no strings on me..." (a moment not used in the final cut of the movie).

Marvel Studios

Three years later, Avengers: Infinity War's first trailer finished with a more upbeat but still epic moment, teasing Thor's first meeting with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Shown differently in the film's final cut, Thor asks, "Who the hell are you guys?" before the camera moves to a full shot of the Guardians standing in the Benatar spaceship, and Mantis waves.

Marvel Studios

Finally, the first look at Avengers: Endgame (which revealed its official title) finished with the scene in which Paul Rudd's Ant-Man comes to the Avengers facility and meets Chris Evans' Captain America and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. Bringing a touch of Rudd's humorous nature, the moment is still more serious, as Steve and Nat realize that Scott Lang did not die when Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet and eliminated half of all life in the universe.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomday will be Marvel Studios' fifth Avengers movie in the MCU and the second film released in 2026. Behind a cast of over 30 MCU and legacy stars, the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four will unite for an epic battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom for the fate of the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

What Marvel May Do in the Next Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Looking ahead, the timeframe is unclear for when Marvel Studios will release a new full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, one that focuses on the film's full scale. While not every moment in every Avengers trailer has been serious instead of comedic, considering the stakes being laid out for this one, most expect a deeper and more serious tone for the next look at the movie.

Most likely, Marvel will focus some attention in an upcoming trailer on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who has been described as Marvel's most iconic villain ever. While his face is not likely to be shown much due to Doom never removing it in the comics, Downey's presence will add even further drama and emotion to the movie when he starts showing up in promotional material.

Considering Doomsday is about 10 months out, and with no trailer released at the Super Bowl, a new look at the movie may not be made public until sometime this spring or summer.

However, with first impressions teasing one of Marvel's most epic movies yet, once a new trailer arrives, viewers should feel all of the gravity and intensity this story is sure to bring behind the Avengers and Doom.