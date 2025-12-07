Spider-Man 4 Confirmed to Include 5 Characters Who Got Snapped By Thanos

Fans are in for a treat, as Spider-Man 4 has already confirmed several characters who were blipped by Thanos will be a part of this super-powered sequel. Even all these years later, Josh Brolin's Mad Titan still has his fingerprints all over the MCU. The most prevalent aspect of his lasting impact has been the result of what has come to be known as The Blip.

This five-year period occurred between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, during which half of the universe was snapped out of existence. Thankfully, the Avengers brought these blipped characters back to life during Endgame's third act, but they would arrive having missed the last half-decade, which had its own unintended consequences.

Some of Marvel Studios' biggest characters were victims of The Blip, meaning that with each ensuing project, there will almost surely be several names who are still dealing with the trauma of being snapped into dust.

Spider-Man 4 (also known as Spider-Man: Brand New Day) is one of those titles, featuring numerous characters who were blipped from reality. Brand New Day is set to release in theaters on July 31, 2026. The new film from Destin Daniel Cretton will follow Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man in his third post-Endgame adventure, as he adjusts to life as an anonymous college student trying to make his way in New York City.

Every Spider-Man 4 Character That Was Blipped By Thanos

Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Tom Holland's Spider-Man was one of the most devastating losses at the hands of Thanos' snap, being blipped to dust in front of his superhero mentor, Iron Man. He was brought back to life with the rest of the universe, though, vowing to take the torch left behind by Tony Stark following the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist's universe-saving death.

Spider-Man 4 will see Holland's wall-crawler leading his own solo Marvel adventure yet again. This time around, he is now working under the spell-induced anonymity provided to him at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. This means that he no longer has his friends and family to lean on as he balances everyday life with the burden of being New York City's web-slinging protector.

MJ

Marvel Studios

Despite no longer knowing who Peter Parker is, Zendaya's MJ has been confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Like her super-powered classmate, MJ was also blipped out of existence, only to return and find that those who were once five years her junior are now the same age as her.

MJ's role in the new film is said to be smaller than in the previous Spider-Man movies, but she is still reportedly set to be the emotional driving force of Brand New Day, even if she does not appear on-screen extensively (read more about MJ's Spider-Man 4 role here).

Ned Leeds

Marvel Studios

Joining the Spider-Man 4 cast of formerly blipped characters will be Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds. Ned's specific role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is relatively unclear. Like MJ, he has forgotten who Peter Parker is and is now attending MIT with Zendaya's math wiz, away from Holland's hero in New York.

Ned's inclusion in the movie has some fans worried that No Way Home's 'forget who Peter Parker is' twist will be walked back, but fans will have to wait to see the whole movie to find out.

BONUS: Flash Thompson

Marvel Studios

One of the latest rumors surrounding Spider-Man 4 is that Tony Revolori's Flash Thompson will appear in the upcoming NYC-set sequel. Flash's role in the new film was first reported by insider Daniel Richtman, who wrote that he will be in the movie, despite being another character who was meant to forget Peter Parker in the last film.

Flash was previously blipped following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, returning alongside his classmates in Endgame.

BONUS: Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova has been one of the most celebrated new additions to the Marvel canon post-Infinity Saga. Having led both Black Widow and Thunderbolts*, Yelena is now rumored to play at least a small role in Spider-Man 4.

As the leader of the New Avengers, she could potentially even try to recruit Holland's central hero to her new team. Her Blip story was heavily featured during her cameo in Hawkeye, as she returned to discover that her sister, Natasha Romanoff, had been killed during her time away.