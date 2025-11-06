Spider-Man 4's 5 Big Spoilers Revealed by Set Photos

Spider-Man films have always been extremely secretive and careful regarding leaks, but set photos from Spider-Man: Brand New Day already potentially spoiled some of the movie's biggest moments. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a major upcoming title for Marvel Studios, as it will allow fans to catch up with Tom Holland's Peter Parker for the first time since the events of No Way Home. Filming for the upcoming flick began in early August 2025 and is still ongoing, though it is expected to wrap sometime in November if everything goes to plan.

Instead of solely being filmed inside a private studio or shooting the movie on an entirely blocked off set, Spider-Man: Brand New Day decided to let fans get a taste of the behind-the-scenes process, specifically in Glasgow, Scotland. This provided a lot of amazing moments for fans in attendance, but it also potentially spoiled some of Brand New Day's biggest and most important scenes.

However, when scenes were filmed privately, that did not stop certain fans from capturing set photos or videos, adding to the list of Brand New Day spoilers.

For instance, set photos and videos have included actors such as Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Michael Mando (Scorpion), as well as significant objects like the Punisher's van.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to be released on July 31, 2026.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's 5 Major Set Photo Spoilers

Punisher Will Get an Upgrade

Marvel

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle (aka Punisher) was confirmed to be a major character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. A few set photos revealed that he will be getting a major upgrade in the upcoming film, though, as fans spotted his black battle van while filming was going on in Glasgow.

Punisher's battle van was seen with a white Punisher skull painted on the hood, and one photo even showcased Holland's Spider-Man on the hood of the vehicle. Notably, it was involved in a scene where the van was chasing a massive armored tank, which has been the focus of multiple set photos.

Punisher's van was featured in Netflix's Daredevil and Punisher shows, but this will be the first time it has appeared in the MCU. Its inclusion means that Frank Castle will be upgrading his arsenal, and that he could appear more powerful in Spider-Man: Brand New Day than he did in Daredevil: Born Again. Punisher's appearance in the movie and the inclusion of his van could also directly impact his own self-titled Disney+ special.

The set photo of the Punisher's battle van can be seen below:

The Return of DODC

Marvel Studios

The Department of Damage Control (DODC) has been a rather important part of the MCU's Spider-Man franchise, and that will not change with Brand New Day. While a large portion of filming for the new movie occurred in Glasgow, other scenes were shot in Basingstoke, a town in the U.K.

While there, some set photos surfaced of a destroyed wall at what appeared to be a DODC facility. This indicates that there will be some kind of massive DODC prison break, and that more than a handful of villains could be running around the streets of New York during Brand New Day.

Notably, the tank that was spotted in other set photos made a return at the DODC facility set, with members of the DODC and Spider-Man himself going after the tank.

Speaking of the tank, other photos featured it destroyed and flipped over at the facility, teasing that it may play a part in the prison break. However, it would take a lot of strength and/or force to flip a tank that size, which could indicate that it is the handiwork of the Hulk.

Peter and MJ Will Meet at a Key Location

Marvel Studios

Another batch of set photos potentially spoiled a major moment in Brand New Day regarding Zendaya's MJ. In what were also the very first set photos of the Dune actress, Zendaya and Holland were spotted in a cemetery where, nearby, there was a grave for May Parker, aka Aunt May. May was killed in No Way Home, so Brand New Day will be the first project Peter will spend without her in the MCU, and that is sure to bring some challenges.

There was some dispute over whether Zendaya was actually portraying MJ or if she was just visiting Holland on set since the two actors are in a real-life relationship. However, Zendaya was clearly in an MJ costume, while Holland's face appeared bruised and battered, further indicating that this would be a scene featuring both Peter and MJ.

The fact that the two will be together on-screen again may be surprising for some, considering Doctor Strange's spell made everyone (including MJ) forget Peter. However, Zendaya's involvement has been reported for quite some time, and while it is still unclear what kind of role she will play, these set photos tease that her memory of Peter may be restored one way or another in Brand New Day.

Scorpion Seems to Be Breaking Out of Prison

Marvel Studios

Michael Mando will be returning to the MCU as Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and some of the set photos have revealed that he will be breaking out of prison sometime during the movie.

For reference, he appeared in prison at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming alongside Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes (aka Vulture). The same white jumpsuit he wore in that scene returned in the recent set photos of Brand New Day.

As mentioned earlier, set photos indicate that there will be a massive prison break in Brand New Day. Scorpion will likely be a part of this break, which will probably lead to a showdown between Scorpion and Spidey. A couple of the set photos showcased Mando in the same costume he was in for the Homecoming post-credits scene, and then a couple of other images featured Mando and Holland in the same place, which all but confirms some kind of fight will ensue.

Bruce Banner Sustains an Injury

Marvel Studios

As mentioned, the Hulk is absolutely going to be a part of Brand New Day. In fact, it has been teased that fans will get to see Savage Hulk, and that he will be more intimidating than ever. However, that means viewers will also be seeing Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner at points throughout the film, which is no surprise. What is surprising, though, is that Bruce Banner will be injured in a potentially major way, at least according to a set video.

In a video taken at the University of London, Ruffalo can clearly be seen on a stretcher. Because of the dust all over Ruffalo's face and the presence of the FDNY (the Fire Department of New York City), it seems as though this scene will be the aftermath of Banner Hulking out.

This would be quite a big deal since Banner has been in control of his Hulk side for some time now and has not fully Hulked out on-screen since Avengers: Infinity War. This particular set video also reveals that Banner will definitely get in on the action and will play a key role in at least one of the movie's major sequences.