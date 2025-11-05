Spider-Man 4's Latest Casting Rumor Continues To Undo No Way Home’s Ending

The newest casting rumor surrounding Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day may undo what fans saw in the final moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home. No Way Home is the MCU's most successful solo movie to date, and the threequel still resonates deeply with fans almost four years after its release. However, as Spidey's solo story continues, fans worry that the film's ending will not resonate the same way it once did.

In November 2025, scooper Daniel Richtman shared a rumor indicating that Tony Revolori would reprise his role as Eugene "Flash" Thompson in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This will be Revolori's fourth appearance in the MCU as Peter Parker's former high school nemesis after playing supporting roles in the first three MCU Spider-Man films.

While Flash's storyline in Brand New Day is still unknown, he marks another major tie to Peter Parker's life from before No Way Home's final moments. Considering that the movie finished with Doctor Strange casting a spell to make the world forget about Peter Parker's existence, most expected Peter to leave his relationships from his old life behind. However, this casting brings back a third character with whom he went to high school, along with Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the MCU's fourth solo Spider-Man movie and the second film to be released as part of the MCU's Phase 6 slate. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Michael Mando, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal, Peter Parker will go back to his street-level roots, rebuilding his identity and fighting scary new villains in New York City. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Will No Way Home's Ending Undermine Spider-Man 4?

Sony Pictures

No Way Home's ending seemed to send Peter Parker off on his own new solo journey, potentially leaving behind everybody he knew and loved so he could protect them from danger. However, Flash is now at least the third person close to Peter who will be featured in this movie alongside Tom Holland.

While his, MJ's, and Ned's roles are not expected to be big (see more on Zendaya's role here), Marvel and Sony seem destined to bring these characters back together via some combination of the actors involved on screen. This would seemingly put Peter in a similar situation to what fans saw in the original trilogy, should he try to salvage those relationships and make them what they used to be.

Of course, having these characters back in a more limited capacity may not hurt the story much, so long as Peter still has a chance to evolve with new supporting players in his solo adventure. Bringing back classic villains like Scorpion and introducing new antagonists is sure to help, even with so many familiar pieces already in play.