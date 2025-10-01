Martin Starr had a one-sentence response to whether his character, Mr. Harrington, would appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Mr. Roger Harrington is Peter Parker's science teacher at Midtown School of Science and Technology, bringing levity to the MCU's first Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland. Harrington was the students' chaperone during the infamous Washington Monument sequence in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Spider-Man saved his classmates from an elevator malfunction.

Mr. Harrington also played a pivotal role in Spider-Man: Far from Home during Midtown High's European trip, where he told Peter that his wife used Thanos' snap as an opportunity to run off with another man. Spider-Man: No Way Home was the last time fans saw Mr. Harrington. While he had a minor role in the threequel, Harrington displayed immense respect toward Peter as Spider-Man.

Sony Pictures

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct while promoting Tulsa King Season 3, Martin Starr was asked if Mr. Harrington would return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor played coy about the matter, with him pointing out that he is "not allowed" to say anything:

The Direct: "I just want to squeeze in an off-topic question for Martin real quick. Marvel fans are asking: can we hope to see everyone’s favorite teacher, Mr. Harrington, appear in some capacity in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?" Martin Starr: “I’m not allowed… I’m not at liberty to say.”

Starr's response to the question about his potential inclusion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be telling. If he's being truthful about Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures prohibiting him from confirming his involvement in the fourth Spider-Man film, that would mean that he likely will have a role.

Studios will not make an actor sign an NDA that prevents them from saying if they are in a particular project if said actor isn't involved in the project in the first place. So, if Starr is not allowed to say anything about his potential involvement in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, that could be an indication of his appearance.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently in production. It will bring back Tom Holland as the titular MCU hero alongside some new and familiar faces. Brand New Day has 13 confirmed and rumored actors so far, including Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Michael Mando. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on July 31, 2026.

How Mr. Harrington Could Fit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Plot (Theory)

Sony Pictures

If Martin Starr does return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, there are a few directions his character could take to keep him involved in the story.

It's possible that the movie could incorporate his storyline from the comics, fleshing out Mr. Harrington's arc even more by giving him a much more prominent role in Peter Parker's life. In Marvel Comics, Harrington was the principal of Midtown High, who hired Peter Parker as a new science teacher and Flash Thompson as the school's coach.

Since everyone has no idea who Peter Parker is after Doctor Strange's spell, Peter could have difficulty finding a job. He could seek Mr. Harrington's help, knowing that he respected Spider-Man so much. Considering that Harrington doesn't even know who Peter is, the exchange between the pair would be hilarious.

Set photos confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will continue one plot point from Spider-Man: No Way Home by showing Ned Leeds wearing an MIT shirt. The fourth movie could explore academics as a minor storyline, giving more reasons for Mr. Harrington to appear. Mr. Harrington could monitor Ned and MJ while at MIT and give them much-needed advice as they enter college.