Avengers: Doomsday Receives Official First Impressions

Avengers: Doomsday is already building strong momentum ahead of its premiere later this year, following exciting reactions from a significant group at Disney. The hype surrounding Avengers: Doomsday has been high ever since it was announced during the 2024 edition of San Diego Comic-Con, and this was mainly due to its stacked lineup of new and returning stars from across the MCU that includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, and many more. The fact that it is poised to become the biggest MCU crossover of all time should be enough to justify the strong anticipation for the movie, and it seems that even the higher-ups at Disney agree.

Variety reported that Disney executives are "pleased" with what they've seen from Avengers: Doomsday so far, and rival studio heads "privately predict" that the 2026 MCU Multiverse crossover event is poised to become the year's highest-grossing movie.

This isn't a surprising first impression from Disney bosses, considering that there are other major factors that fuel the buzz surrounding Doomsday, such as the return of the Russo Brothers in the director's chair, the endless possibilities of the Multiverse in terms of cameo potential, and the fact that Doomsday already surpassed its predecessor, Avengers: Endgame, in terms of combined trailer views.

Marvel Studios

While some have criticized the lack of proper buildup for Doomsday due to the recent lull in marketing, this new report that Disney is happy with what they've seen so far in the movie is more than enough to retain its momentum and hype as it approaches its finish line later in December.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the first time that Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four will be seen together on-screen as they go up against the dangerous and unpredictable Doctor Doom, while the fate of the Multiverse hangs in the balance.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18.

Why Disney's First Impressions of Avengers: Doomsday Is Quite Significant

Marvel Studios

There is no denying that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has faced recent struggles at the box office and is trying to regain momentum amid claims of superhero fatigue, especially after Captain America: Brave New World was confirmed as Marvel Studios' biggest flop of 2025. The arrival of Avengers: Doomsday is set to change the franchise's trajectory, and the first impressions from Disney bosses have laid the groundwork for the movie's success.

Doomsday is being set up as a pivotal turning point for the MCU, similar to how Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame forever changed the franchise. The 2026 crossover, though, has a lot on its plate, with many moving parts, including the X-Men, the Multiverse's fate, and ensuring that Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Doctor Doom is as effective as his iconic role as Iron Man in the Infinity Saga.

Still, the positive internal feedback from Disney higher-ups completely negates the negative online fan discussions and the skepticism about whether Marvel can pull off another successful Avengers-level event.

The widespread predictions that Doomsday will be the highest-grossing movie of 2026 reflect on Disney's confidence that Marvel Studios' strategy of leaning toward nostalgia while blending new elements like the Multiverse has the potential to work on a grand scale.