Kevin Feige Just Declared Which Marvel Villain Is the Most Iconic

According to Kevin Feige, of all the Marvel superpowered baddies and evil geniuses, one villain stands above them all.

Throughout 35 films and 13 Disney+ series, Marvel Studios has brought dozens of Marvel Comics villains from page to screen with near-countless options waiting in the wings.

Considering what the MCU has done and is yet to do, the Marvel Studios President just weighed in on the best of the worst.

Kevin Feige Confirms Doctor Doom Is Marvel's Most Iconic Baddie

Fans have witnessed Loki, Kilmonger, Thanos, and Kang throughout Marvel Studios' history, but Marvel's most iconic villain is only now making his MCU debut.

The Direct was in attendance at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 3, for Marvel Studios' portion of the Walt Disney Studios presentation. About halfway through, a video from the set of Avengers: Doomsday played on screen, during which studio president Kevin Feige declared Doctor Doom "Marvel's most iconic villain:"

"In 'Doomsday,' we've got the Avengers, Thunderbolts, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, and even the original X-Men. And they will all face off against Marvel's most iconic villain, Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr."

Avengers: Doomsday, which follows July 25's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, starring Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr. as the villainous Victor von Doom, along with 26 additional Marvel stars with further casting announcements still on the way.

Aided by his intelligence and supernatural powers, Doctor Doom has been the archenemy of the Fantastic Four, Marvel's First Family, since his comic book debut in 1962.

Known for his metal suit and mask, the latter of which conceals his scarred face, Doom is also the monarch of the fictional European country of Latveria.

Why Was Doom Deemed Marvel's Most Iconic Baddie?

Given the number of Marvel Comics villains, the impact on MCU antagonists like Thanos, and the fact audiences have yet to see Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom on screen, it's tough to say whether fans will agree with Feige's assessment just yet.

However, considering the Fantastic Four's prominence within Marvel history and Doom's importance, his take is understandable and shouldn't be taken lightly.

Not only does Feige know his Marvel history, but now that Downey, the MCU's original star, is behind Doom's mask (and with a bold new Doctor Doom haircut?), the villain just became all the more fascinating and recognizable.

Unless he appears in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Doctor Doom will be the first MCU villain to get his own movie without an introduction. And while that may make some fans nervous, it's also a sign of Feige's confidence in the character.

With production now underway for Avengers: Doomsday and The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiering in July, fans should expect further details about the iconic Doctor Doom in the coming weeks and months.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026.