My Adventures With Superman Season 3 - All 7 Major Villains Expected to Appear

At least seven DC villains are expected to be featured in Season 3 of My Adventures With Superman on HBO Max. Using some of the same antagonists that fans have seen and will see in live-action, this series pushes the boundaries for what the Last Son of Krypton can do on screen in an animated retelling of his early days as a hero. Looking forward, Season 3 will add a new chapter to that lore, pitting Clark Kent against a horde of antagonists that is sure to give him plenty of trouble.

Every Major Villain Confirmed for My Adventures With Superman Season 3

Lex Luthor

Warner Bros. Animation

In the comics and across other media, Superman has no bigger antagonist than Lex Luthor, which remains the case in My Adventures With Superman. Voice star Max Mittleman brings this version of Lex to life, playing only a minor role in Season 1 before getting a much bigger place in the story in Season 2.

After fans learned about his reasoning for hating Superman at the end of Season 1, Season 2 concluded with Lex starting his work with LexCorp and reuniting with Task Force X. Season 3 will likely keep him in a major role for the story, possibly showing him influencing the public's opinions in Metropolis and coming for Superman harder to take him down and exert his dominance.

Slade Wilson

Warner Bros. Animation

Better known as the villainous Deathstroke, Slade Wilson is expected to be back in action for My Adventures With Superman Season 3. Rick & Morty star Chris Parnell provides the voice for this iconic DC villain, appearing in a couple of episodes in Season 1 before taking on an expanded role in Season 2.

Originally working with Amanda Waller and Task Force X, Slade will take his talents and mastery of weaponry to Lex Luthor's side, aligning with him in his efforts to take down Superman. Season 3 is sure to show off more of his classic weapons expertise and skills from the comics, with many likely to compare them to other versions from the former DCEU and the Arrowverse.

Amanda Waller

Warner Bros. Animation

Alongside Viola Davis' depiction of Amanda Waller in multiple universes, Debra Wilson takes on the iconic role in My Adventures With Superman. Appearing in eight episodes across the show's first two seasons, Waller is the leader of Task Force X, which is put in place to either capture or neutralize Superman.

In Season 3, Waller will work more closely with Lex Luthor as the two hope to fortify Earth's defenses against future alien threats. She will also have to pick up the pieces left by Brainiac's invasion, with ARGUS left somewhat in ruins.

Mr. Mxyzptlk

Warner Bros. Animation

David Errigo Jr. delivers a wild performance in My Adventures With Superman as the fifth-dimensional entity named Mr. Mxyzptlk. This character only has one appearance in the show thus far, which came midway through Season 1, but he will be back with a vengeance in Season 3.

In his lone Season 1 appearance, Mxyzptlk tricked Superman into believing Lois had been kidnapped before fooling Lois into believing Superman was evil with a file showing dark Superman variants. After giving Lois a piece of Kryptonite, his future in Season 3 is unknown, but he is sure to be ready to cause a new round of chaos.

Cyborg Superman

Warner Bros. Animation

According to images shown at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, a cyborg version of Superman/Clark Kent will make his way into My Adventures With Superman Season 3. Lex Luthor actor Max Mittelman is expected to play this character, who was introduced as Hank Henshaw in Season 2 before getting a technological upgrade.

Silver Banshee

Warner Bros. Animation

Returning to the My Adventures With Superman story in Season 3 will be the Silver Banshee, voiced by Katherine Taber. This character boasts strength and resistance to injury powerful enough to challenge Superman. The villain's signature weapon is a sonic scream, which kills anybody who hears it, and she is known as the leader of Intergang.

Rough House

Warner Bros. Animation

Another notable Intergang member from Season 1, Vincent Tong's Rough House, will return for more mayhem in Season 2. Along with impressive physical prowess, Rough House boasts a pair of high-tech gauntlets, which give him superhuman strength that he can use to beat down enemies.

My Adventures With Superman will continue the story of Superman, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and more in an animated format for Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios. Starring Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, Byron Marc Newsome, and Max Mittelman, Season 3 has been in production since mid-2024, but no story details have been revealed. My Adventures With Superman Season 3 is expected to debut on HBO Max sometime in 2026.