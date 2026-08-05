Harry Potter's 2026 Popcorn Buckets For 25th Anniversary Re-Release Are Now Here, Including the Nimbus 2000 (Full List From Regal & Cinemark)

The Harry Potter franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary with new popcorn buckets from Regal and Cinemark, all of which offer something unique. J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World is getting a whole new lease of life this Christmas as HBO launches Harry Potter Season 1, but that doesn't mean that Warner Bros. is eager to forget about its eight-movie cash cow. The magic all began in 2001 when Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released in theaters, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, along with British legends like Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane, and Richard Harris.

Before Warner Bros. takes a second run at adapting The Philosopher's Stone later this year (The Sorcerer's Stone to some audiences), the 2001 classic will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a one-week re-release in theaters from Thursday, August 27, to September 3, accompanied by some exciting popcorn buckets.

Get Your Own Harry Potter Magic Wand Stirrer at Cinemark

Cinemark will mark the occasion with a stunning tin that lights Hogwarts blue with Patronuses of key Harry Potter artifacts flying around, including the Golden Snitch.

Despite initially appearing to be a standard (albeit gorgeous) popcorn tin, a 25th-anniversary celebration of one of Hollywood's biggest franchises ever warrants magical grandeur, and so the collectible also includes a wand stirrer.

Every wizard has their own wand in Harry Potter, but those picking up Cinemark's popcorn bucket with a stirrer will find themselves holding a replica of the 11", holly wood, phoenix feather wand that Daniel Radcliffe held as the Boy Who Lived.

The popcorn tin/wand combo is also available in the U.K. at Vue cinemas for a fairly reasonable £12.99, although the kernels themselves are sold separately.

Cinemark Unleashes a Popcorn-Filled Sorting Hat

The cornerstone of Cinemark's 25th-anniversary Harry Potter range is a popcorn bucket centered on the Sorting Hat and celebrating Hogwarts houses. The Cinemark-exclusive bucket retails for $44.95 and holds 85 oz of delicious kernels.

The popcorn-filled Sorting Hat is a fitting way to celebrate the 25th-anniversary of the first Harry Potter movie, in which the titular hero and his young friends are sorted into their houses by an all-knowing hat.

Cinemark

The product description hypes up a "sculpted Sorting Hat resting atop a stack of the four Hogwarts house books," which can be peeled back to reveal the popcorn within, although it's 85 oz capacity won't even house a medium.

Cinemark

Cinemark is also offering a limited edition variant of the Sorting Hat popcorn bucket that replaces the usual frayed fabric talking hat with a shiny golden one.

Cinemark

The golden sorting hat bucket seems to function identically and holds the same 85 oz capacity, simply with a shinier topper to the colorful stack of books.

Cinemark

The standard version of the Sorting Hat popcorn bucket is available at Cinemark theaters and online, while the limited-edition golden version currently appears to be exclusive to select locations. It's unclear at the time of writing whether the two versions retail for the same $44.95 price tag.

Choose Your House with Cinemark's Hogwarts House Collector's Cups

Cinemark is celebrating 25 years of magic with four 32 oz. collectible Grippr cups, inspired by each of the four Hogwarts house uniforms, each available for $24.95.

Those who consider themselves highly alongside the Golden Trio and legendary wizards and witches like Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall can collect the red and yellow-coated Gryffindor Grippr cup at Cinemark.

Cinemark

Those who side with Harry Potter's darkest wizards and consider themself ambitious and cunning while prioritizing self-preservation (or just happen to be a fan of green) can also collect the Slytherin cup at Cinemark.

Cinemark

The house of Helga Hufflepuff is renowned for loyalty, fairness, hard work, and patience, with the likes of Cedric Diggory, Nymphadora Tonks, Pomona Sprout, and even Fantastic Beasts spin-off lead Newt Scamander repping the yellow.

Cinemark

Ravenclaws will find themselves in good company with Luna Lovegood, Cho Chang, Padma and Parvati Patil, Filius Flitwick, and even Garrick Olivander. Hogwarts' blue-adorned house members are known for their intelligence, wisdom, and creativity, producing some of the Wizarding World's smartest in history.

Cinemark

Any U.K. Potterheads eager to pick up the collectible cups needn't worry, as they can be found for £16.99 at Vue cinemas (without a drink included).

Pack Your Trunk to Ride the Hogwarts Express or Fly a Nimbus 2000 at Regal

But Cinemark won't be the only one packing big things for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's 25th-anniversary re-release, as collectors can load up their Hogwarts trunk at Regal, but they may need to forgo clothes for popcorn.

Fans can also load up a Hogwarts Express replica with a large popcorn, or they can unscrew the base of Harry Potter's Nimbus 2000 broomstick to fill with kernels (but be careful not to whack the person in the adjacent seat).

Regal

Just one year ago, Regal unveiled its last batch of Harry Potter popcorn buckets to tie in with its movie marathon of all eight magical epics, which included special book-shaped tins and cups for each Hogwarts house.

Get Cozy for Your Harry Potter 25th-Anniversary Rewatch at Regal

Those looking for something simpler from Regal can pick up a 130-oz tin (a medium-to-large popcorn serving) and a 24-oz cup with a Golden Snitch topper. The theater giant hasn't yet confirmed a price for the collectible combo, but similar offerings from Regal have often sold for around $29.99.

Regeal is also packing a hooded blanket, which is said to be "so cozy, almost like magic," and a cute, plushie replica of Harry's adorable winged friend, Hedwig.

Regal

Fans residing in the birthplace of and inspiration for the Wizarding World, the U.K., don't seem to be able to find the Hedwig shoulder pal or hooded blanket anywhere, but the collectible cup and bucket combo is coming to Cineworld in late August.