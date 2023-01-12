1 Harry Potter Actor Is Returning for Hogwarts Legacy In a Surprising Way

The cast of the Harry Potter prequel game Hogwarts Legacy has been revealed to include one actor from the big-screen movie franchise.

Years after the Harry Potter series concluded, Warner Bros. (WB) is currently in the midst of an effort to rekindle the Wizarding World. That may include a ninth Harry Potter movie along with an HBO Max TV show in the future but before then, fans will revisit that world in the Hogwarts Legacy prequel game next month.

In the late 19th century, at which point even Dumbledore was just a young child, Hogwarts Legacy puts the player in the shoes of a customizable fifth-year student as they live out their own adventure while holding onto "an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart."

But just one month out from the February 10 release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the studio has announced the voice cast who will bring the next magical adventure in the Wizarding World to life.

Harry Potter Actor Returns for 2023 Prequel Game

Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software unveiled the full voice cast of Hogwarts Legacy one month out from the Harry Potter prequel's release.

The cast of nine talented stars includes both top Hollywood talent and smaller names, along with one actor returning to the Wizarding World franchise from the multi-billion dollar Harry Potter movie series.

Luke Youngblood - Everett Clopton

Hogwarts Legacy

Luke Youngblood, best known for playing Gryffindor student Lee Jordan in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets, returns to the franchise. The actor also offered the voice of Jordan in the video game adaptation of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

This time around, Youngblood plays Everett Clopton, a half-blood Ravenclaw student who also proves to be something of an underachiever, prankster, and rule-breaker at Hogwarts.

Simon Pegg - Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black

Hogwarts Legacy

Comedy veteran Simon Pegg will give the voice to Phineas Nigellus Black, the Hogwarts headmaster who came 30 years before Albus Dumbledore and Sirius Black's great-great-grandfather. Black has a true disdain for his student, but the feeling is certainly mutual, as he prefers to avoid both work and the students.

Leslie Nicol - Professor Matilda Weasley

Hogwarts Legacy

Downton Abbey's Leslie Nicol takes on a familiar Wizarding World family name as Professor Matilda Weasley. The Gryffindor Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts will be a key character, giving the player the Wizard's Field Guide and guiding them to the Room of Requirement - which serves as something of a hub for the game.

Sohm Kapila - Professor Satyavati Shah

Hogwarts Legacy

The Mummy actress Sohm Kapila will play Astronomogy Professor Satyavati Shah. After being raised in the Muggle world, Kapila tends to talk down to her students and is truly devoted to the sciences she teaches.

Kandace Caine - Professor Onai

Hogwarts Legacy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II actress Kandance Cane plays a Divination teacher who comes to Hogwarts on invitation from Professor Weasley, having previously taught at Uagadou - an African wizarding school and the largest in the world.

Jason Anthony - Nearly Headless Nick & The Sorting Hat

Hogwarts Legacy

Jason Anthony takes on two legendary Harry Potter roles as the infamous ghost Nearly Headless Nick as well as the Sorting Hat. The Gryffindor ghost will assist the player in solving a mystery, doing him a favor too in the process.

Asif Ali - Mahendra Pehlwaan

Hogwarts Legacy

WandaVision's Norm actor Asif Ali takes on the muggle-born Ravenclaw student Mahendra Pehlwaan. He will be an aggressive rule-follower to the point even the professors have grown somewhat careful of him.

Sebastian Croft - Playable Character (Voice 1)

Hogwarts Legacy

Heartstopper's Sebastian Croft will play the first of two playable character voices that the player will have the choice between in creating their highly-customizable fifth-year student character.

Amelia Gething - Playable Character (Voice 2)

Hogwarts Legacy

Meanwhile, Amelia Gething will give the female voice to the playable student. The 23-year-old actress' biggest role yet comes from her own BBC comedy show, The Amelia Gething Complex.

The Hogwarts Legacy Cast Is Stacked

With an actor like Simon Pegg on board, the Hogwarts Legacy cast is clearly stacked, but perhaps the most interesting choice comes with Luke Youngblood. Despite having only appeared in the first two films in the franchise when he was only around 13 years old, Youngblood has made sure to stay close to the Wizarding World since.

The Lee Jordan actor commentated the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses quiz show several years ago alongside Helen Mirren. The show, which debuted in 2021, came fourteen years after his last dip into the franchise when he voiced his student in the 2007 Order of the Phoenix video game adaptation.

Alongside the cast of professors and students that will appear throughout the game, Hogwarts Legacy comes with both a male and female voice. However, the studio has already revealed this does not directly correlate to the chosen gender of the player's student, therefore allowing for transgender characters.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on February 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One release will follow on April 4 before coming to Nintendo Switch on July 25.