Fantastic Beasts 4: Harry Potter Spin-off Star Addresses Future of Franchise

The Fantastic Beasts franchise has an uncertain future following the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and its lead star has added fuel to the first as he casts doubt on a potential comeback for the Harry Potter spin-off films.

When the Fantastic Beasts film series was announced in 2016, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling shared that it would consist of a story that spans five movies, indicating that a fourth and fifth project could be on the horizon.

While some fans would agree that The Secrets of Dumbledore somewhat improved the Harry Potter prequel franchise, poor critics' reactions and a disappointing box office run have led many to wonder if Fantastic Beasts 4 is still possible.

Now, one of its cast members has shed some light on this subject.

Harry Potter Prequel Star Casts Doubt on Fantastic Beasts 4

Speaking with NME, Newt Scamander actor Eddie Redmayne has addressed the prospects of returning for Fantastic Beasts 4.

When first asked if he thinks he'll be remembered as Newt from the Harry Potter prequel franchise, Redmayne admitted that he has "no idea:"

“I have no idea. But I love Newt. So if that’s the case, then I’m thrilled by that.”

NME then asked Redmayne if he would love to dive back into the Wizarding World if a fourth film comes around, to which the actor pointed out that "it's not something that's on the cards" right now:

“I mean, at the moment, there’s nothing that I’m aware of. So, as I’m aware, it’s not something that’s on the cards.”

The actor's comments come after The Secrets of Dumbledore set a new record for the lowest opening weekend under the Wizarding World banner.

Interestingly, Variety reported in late 2022 that Warner Bros. executives were waiting to see the reception toward the third movie before moving forward with the franchise's final chapters. At this stage, chances are getting slim.

This is on top of the controversies surrounding its actors and creators, such as J.K. Rowling's comments about the LGBTQ+ community, Ezra Miller's series of arrests, and Johnny Depp being replaced by Mads Mikkelsen due to abuse allegations against the Pirates of the Carribean actor.

Will Fantastic Beasts 4 Ever Happen?

Eddie Redmayne's latest comments suggest that there is nothing set in stone yet for Fantastic Beasts 4. This development isn't surprising after its box office performance and uncertainty with the Wizarding World franchise.

If Warner Bros. Discovery decides not to greenlit Fantastic Beasts 4, it will leave the prequel franchise with an unsatisfying ending. The Harry Potter spin-off film series has been leading to the climactic battle between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald, and it's quite unfortunate that fans would never get to witness it.

If a fourth movie is not "on the cards," as Redmayne pointed out, there is another possibility of how the prequel spin-off franchise would continue.

Warner Bros. TV CEO Channing Dungey previously shared plans to expand the Wizarding World franchise on the small screen, and one way to do it is to potentially showcase Fantastic Beasts' climactic ending through a limited series.

Despite that, The Secrets of Dumbledore still managed to wrap up several storylines, such as Dumbledore and Grindelwald breaking their blood pact and revealing that Credence Barebone is Albus' nephew.

Hopefully, Warner Bros. will unveil more concrete updates about Fantastic Beasts 4 in the near future.