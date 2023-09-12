The Wizarding World universe has seen a lot of success throughout the years, but new comments have provided an update on the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise specifically.

As far as future content goes within the Wizarding World, all eyes at Warner Bros. seem to be pointed toward the new Harry Potter TV series reboot that will be coming exclusively to Max once it is released.

Fantastic Beasts was previously the focus for all parties involved, but since The Secrets of Dumbledore was released on April 15, 2022, no real updates have been given on Fantastic Beasts 4.

The franchise's lead star, Eddie Redmayne, revealed in January that the potential film is "not something that's on the cards" currently, but anything could change at a moment's notice.

The Status of Fantastic Beasts 4

Warner Bros.

In a sit-down interview with Deadline, which was publicly shared via its X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Fantastic Beasts director David Yates discussed the chances of Fantastic Beasts 4 ever being developed.

Yates reflected on the "amazing journey" that he's had as a part of the Wizarding World, but he ultimately revealed that they "haven't had a conversation" about making another installment "since [they] finished it:"

"Do you know I started on 'Potter' in 2005, and its been an amazing journey, and we made the last one, 'The Secrets of Dumbledore,' through the pandemic, pre-vaccine. So we were shooting that movie without vaccines, and it took its toll, it was tough 'ol ride to get it altogether. Huge affection, and a lovely group of people that I worked with, and I love all of them, but we haven't had a conversation since we finished it."

The franchise director then stated that everyone's state of mind is "let's just park it and let's be done for awhile," but to also "never say never" regarding it eventually making a comeback:

"Its been about, 'Let's just park it and let's be done for awhile,' so never say never, I would say, but I'm very excited about moving on..."

Will Fantastic Beasts 4 Ever Get Made?

According to David Yates, it seems as though the Fantastic Beasts 4 film is not a priority for Warner Bros. when it comes to the Wizarding World IP.

A 2022 report stated that the creation of another film would really depend on how The Secrets of Dumbledore performed. Since it only grossed $407 million at the global box office on a $200 million budget, that only adds fuel to the notion that Warner Bros. doesn't see any real success in continuing the franchise.

It is also important to note that the upcoming Harry Potter reboot, which will be a television series, seems to be the Wizarding World's real focus at the moment.

Each season of that show will follow one full book from J.K. Rowling's original published works. Season 1 will be based on Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Season 2 will follow the events of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and so on.

Warner Bros. also plans on casting new roles for every character involved, so fans can't expect to see Daniel Radcliffe returning as Harry Potter or Emma Watson coming back to play Hermione Granger, for example.

Due to The Secrets of Dumbledore's poor performance at the box office, coupled with the amount of effort being put into the Harry Potter reboot, it is highly likely that Fantastic Beasts 4 will never see the light of day.

Even though Warner Bros. does see a lot of potential in the franchise as a whole, they will likely focus on other corners of the universe.