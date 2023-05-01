Harry Potter Reboot: 8 Actors Who Could Play Dumbledore

With Harry Potter set for a reboot at Warner Bros.' new Max streaming service, The Direct has some picks for who could play Professor Albus Dumbledore.

As the headmaster of Hogwarts and one of the most powerful wizards in history, Dumbledore has a starring role in the first six Harry Potter adventures but he ultimately meets his end right before the climactic seventh book.

Unlike most of the Harry Potter cast who have only ever been played by one actor, Dumbledore was tackled by two during the original set of movies. Richard Harris played the Hogwarts headmaster in the first two movies, but, tragically, had to be replaced by Michael Gambon for the remainder after his 2002 death.

And now the time has come to look at eight stars who could take on the role in the upcoming reboot.

Jared Harris

Jared Harris has had his name in the Dumbledore conversation for many years now, even being a favorite to play the more youthful wizard in the Fantastic Beasts prequel movies.

This all started due to his familial connection to the franchise, as his father, Richard Harris, actually played Dumbledore in both the Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets movies. However, he unfortunately had to be recast with Michael Gambon after passing away in 2002 shortly after the release of Chamber of Secrets.

But that's not to say Harris isn't also an accomplished actor who would suit the role in his own right, he has had starring roles in Morbius, Chernobyl, Sherlock Homes, and many more huge projects over the years.

Liam Neeson

Dumbledore is no easy role to cast, partly because whoever takes on the role has to be able to command the screen and capture the attention of the room, all while remaining calm and collected. Few actors can pull that off quite as well as Liam Neeson, an Irish acting legend renowned for his powerful screen presence.

Neeson is truly a man who requires no introduction, having become a true icon of the acting genre, with some of his biggest roles having included Star Wars' Qui-Gon Jinn and Taken's Bryan Mills.

That said, he may, unfortunately, not be interested in taking on the Harry Potter reboot due to it comes as a series, not a movie. Speaking on the possibility of bringing his Star Wars Jedi to Disney+, Neeson was adamant about how he finds himself to be "a snob when it comes to TV:"

"Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so ... if it was a film. Yeah, I'm a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit, I just like the big screen, you know?"

Sean Bean

Sean Bean has plenty of history in the fantasy genre, having played iconic sword wielders in The Lord of the Rings as Boromir and Game of Thrones as Ned Stark. The English star has the star power and acting chops to earn him a role of this caliber, and certainly that all-important on-screen presence.

The actor's latest television commitment just came to an end with the cancelation of Snowpiercer, which certainly frees up his schedule. His three-season tenure with the post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller would also point toward a willingness to get involved with a multi-year project as Dumbledore obviously requires.

After leading House Stark in the world of Westeros, Bean clearly has all the right stoic energy for Dumbledore, while also being able to pull off the legendary wizard's sincerity, as shown by his dynamic with the Stark children.

Hugh Quarshie

Many readers undoubtedly won't recognize Hugh Quarshie by name, however, they may recognize the Ghanaian-born British actor from some time ago thanks to his roles as Captain Panaka from Star Wars - Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Quarshie may not have had many huge roles over the years as some names on this list have before, but that may be exactly what this Harry Potter reboot needs for its Dumbledore. After all, finding an experienced older actor to stick around for a decade-long franchise is no easy task.

The actor actually already has an in for the Wizarding World after making a brief appearance during a flashback in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

There has already been some suggestion that the Harry Potter reboot will make a "concerted effort" to cast "more people of color" in leading roles. Although a race swap for Dumbledore, or any character, may prove controversial among some fans, there's no reason he has to be played by a white actor.

David Thewlis

Granted, David Thewlis already took a sizable dive into the first Harry Potter adaptation as he played the werewolf professor Remus Lupin. But with over ten years passed since he last held that role, Thewlis has aged up enough to the point he may be a strong candidate to bring Dumbledore to life.

On the other hand, Thewlis' background with the Wizarding World may actually be a deterrent for both him and the studio. After all, he may not be looking to commit any more years to these stories, even in a new role, while Warner Bros. may not want any familiar faces kicking about to avoid confusion.

Nonetheless, the actor clearly has the mannerisms needed to portray Dumbledore, and his performance in BBC's An Inspector Calls showed how he can command a room in such a calming manner as he questioned a wealthy family on their interactions with a young girl after her suicide.

Peter Capaldi

Perhaps the perfect showcase of how Peter Capaldi could bring Dumbledore to life comes from his time in the TARDIS on Doctor Who. Although perhaps more eccentric than the Hogwarts wizard would be, it conveys how well he can play a true leader and always believably be the smartest person in the room.

Looking back on Peter Capaldi's filmography, the Scottish star has spent time in The Musketeers, The Thick of It, and Doctor Who on British TV, while also having had some major Hollywood roles across The Suicide Squad, World War Z, Paddington, and more.

Clearly, the bulk of Capaldi's career has come on British TV, and he has shown off immense talent throughout that time. Now, the actor deserves a major role that will truly turn him into a household name, and Dumbledore would be just that.

Iain Glen

There has already been one Game of Thrones actor present on this list with Sean Bean, but another contender from the world of Westeroes could be Iain Glen. The actor playyed Ser Jorah Mormont in several seasons of the drama and recently debuted as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Titans series.

Glen certainly has the look to play Dumbledore - once the massive beard is added on, of course - his voice also has a calming but powerful aura which could match the Hogwarts headmaster nicely. And at 61 years old, he comes in just the right age to be conceivably old and wise, but also to hold this role for years to come.

Pierce Brosnan

The name's Dumbledore... Albus Dumbledore.

Last, but certainly not least, comes Pierce Brosnan, a true legend and icon of the British acting scene, having held the role of James Bond for four movies and just recently worked with Warner Bros. to make his superhero debut as Doctor Fate in Black Adam - although he unfortunately met his demise rather quickly.

The older superhero role he brought to his DC debut conveys perfectly how he could bring a similar same energy to Dumbledore, giving off a sense of age, wisdom, experience, and intelligence, but also power and authority. Not to mention, he certainly has the look and acting chops to pull it off regardless.

Who Will Play the Harry Potter Reboot's Dumbledore?

Reports have already reinforced J.K. Rowling's stance of Harry Potter being a "British property [that] should stay true to its roots." With that in mind, fans should prepare for a primarily British cast across the board.

As such, the search for Dumbledore will likely primarily come down to British actors probably aged somewhere in their 60s. After all, while Dumbledore must appear older than almost all of the cast, the Max reboot series is expected to be a decade-long endeavor, so casting too old would be a risky move.

But looking at the majority of working actors who fit that description, most will be rather established by this point in their career, making it tough for Warner Bros. to nail them down for close to a 10-year commitment. However, the show is expected to have a massive budget, so anything is really on the table.

Then again, the show does have a major obstacle to endure with the franchise creator and executive producer J.K. Rowling, whose controversial transphobic have supposedly already been enough to deter Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe from returning for Harry Potter 9.

There is currently no word on when the Harry Potter series ought to begin filming, but development is believed to be in the early stages with nobody cast and minimal creative on board. So, the chances are low that anything will be filmed before 2025, pointing toward a potential premiere in 2026, at the earliest.