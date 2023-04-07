Harry Potter 9: Emma Watson Reportedly Skeptical to Return (Rumor)

A new rumor claimed Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe are skeptical to reprise their Wizarding World roles for Harry Potter 9 and an adaptation of The Cursed Child.

Warner Bros. has been trying to bring the Wizarding World back to life for several years, having already developed three movies in its Fantastic Beasts prequel series that may now be left in the dust with no fourth installment planned.

In the last year, there has been particular talk of a return to Harry Potter specifically, most recently with reports on a full-on reboot in the works for HBO as a seven-season show with brand-new actors taking on the magical roles.

But before then, there was talk of an actual Harry Potter 9 to adapt The Cursed Child stage play that takes place 19 years after the story left off in The Deathly Hallows. Ron Weasely actor Rupert Grint already addressed the prospect and shared potential interest "if the timing was right."

Why Emma Watson Doesn’t Want to Do Harry Potter 9

Speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, insider Jeff Sneider corroborated reports there was talk of adapting the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play for a ninth movie at Warner Bros. However, there were apparently issues in getting some of the key actors back for the revival.

Puck's Matt Belloni revealed in November that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy were planning to "go hard" after an adaptation of The Cursed Child as a means to expand the Wizarding World franchise.

It now seems the plan for Harry Potter 9 encountered some problems as certain members of the original cast didn't want to work with Wizarding World creator JK Rowling due to recent controversy involving her transphobic comments.

Sneider specifically noted issues regarding Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe and Hermione Granger's Emma Watson, with the latter supposedly having been particularly skeptical to return to her role in that world.

Warner Bros. supposedly also tried to "buy J.K. Rowling out" of the franchise but she requested an "insane amount." This led to the realization any continuation of the series would have to involve the controversial creator, thereby forcing the reboot if key actors wouldn't be willing to work with her.

The insider also claimed the reported seven-season HBO reboot series may be used as "leverage" to convince Radcliffe and Watson to return under the threat that new actors will take on these roles should they refuse to return.

Watson and Rowling have previously seen a public divide over their opposing transgender views. The Hermione Granger actress was asked in a 2019 Vogue interview whether she would be comfortable sharing a bathroom with a trans woman, to which she exclaimed "Of course:"

"Oh my god, of course. That’s another human being. I understand fearing what you don’t know. But go and learn ...”

This comes in stark contrast to Rowling's own views which she shared in an essay on her own website where she seemed to oppose the notion:

“When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman – and, as I’ve said, gender confirmation certificates may now be granted without any need for surgery or hormones – then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside.”

Will Harry Potter 9 Be Scrapped in Favor of Reboot?

Warner Bros. seemingly has its sights on developing a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie as a means to return to the Wizarding World with the same actors and story that made it famous. But as expected, the controversy with JK Rowling seems to have formed something of a roadblock.

Although Rupert Grint previously appeared willing to come back, it seems his co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson, aren't as open to working with Rowling. With essential members of the original cast seemingly unlikely to return, a ninth installment in the Harry Potter adaptation may never happen.

The Wizarding World franchise clearly continues to have huge potential, as has been proven by the huge success of Hogwarts Legacy. Warner Bros. obviously won't want to abandon a profitable franchise just because they have to work around a controversial figure who may deter some actors and creatives.

If Warner Bros. wants Harry Potter and co. back on screens, they will seemingly have no options but to produce a fresh reboot. And since there would be little point in remaking the same series of films, television offers a unique way to retell the stories in a different medium that can expand upon the material.

HBO's Harry Potter reboot has yet to be officially announced or acknowledged by Warner Bros. at this time.