Harry Potter 9: Rupert Grint Addresses Return Prospects Amid Sequel Reports

Amid rumors of a potential Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (Harry Potter 9) live-action adaptation, franchise veteran Rupert Grint addressed prospects of a possible comeback.

While 2011's Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 capped off the titular wizard's story in satisfying fashion, there is still interest in the Wizarding World franchise.

Although the Fantastic Beasts movies didn't live up to the expectations, there were rumblings that Harry Potter 9 would be made. Interestingly, it was reported that the current plan for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and movie executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy is to "go hard" after a movie adaptation.

Now, one of the leading trios in the Harry Potter realm shared his honest sentiments about returning to Hogwarts.

Will Rupert Grint Return to Harry Potter 9

Warner Bros.

Speaking with This Morning, Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint was asked if he would bring Ron back in a future Harry Potter installment.

The Harry Potter veteran said that he would agree to return "if the timing was right," pointing out that the Ron Weasley character is "important" to him and he is "quite protective" of the role:

This Morning: “So, you would bring Ron back? You said, you wouldn’t actually be opposed to finding out what he’s doing now?”

Grint: “Yeah, I think if the timing was right and everyone was kinda coming back I’d definitely revisit it. It’s a character that’s important to me. I kinda grew up and we kinda became the same person. I feel quite protective of him as well.”

This isn't the first time that Grint addressed the possibility of reprising the role of Ron Weasley.

In a past interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain, Grint mentioned that he "can't really think of a reason not to" return as Ron in a future Harry Potter project:

“I can’t really think of a reason not to. I love that character, I love that world. It’s a huge part of my life. I feel this kind of ownership of Ron in a weird way.”

However, the actor also noted that he would only be interested in returning to the Wizarding World if Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson joined him.

Speaking with The New York Times, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe was then asked about his stand on returning for a full film like Harry Potter 9.

Radcliffe pointed out that he's not "really interested" in a comeback, noting that going back would be "such a massive change" to his life.

Still, Radcliffe said that he's never "going to say never" for a return:

"This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of 'Potter' OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I’m never going to say never, but the “Star Wars” guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now."

After an emotional reunion for HBO's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts that saw franchise mainstays like Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson return, the actress behind Hermione Granger, via Vogue, said that she would "definitely" come back to Hogwarts for another reunion 20 years from now.

Why Harry Potter 9 Makes Sense

Rupert Grint's latest comment is a promising sign for a potential comeback if Warner Bros. Discovery decides to move forward with Harry Potter 9. Being quite protective of the Ron Weasley character isn't surprising for Grint, considering that he portrayed the role for all eight Harry Potter movies from 2001 to 2011.

It wouldn't be surprising that he would only return to the Wizarding World if his comrades Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson would as well. A Harry Potter movie wouldn't be complete without the main trio.

Having the franchise's main trio return in Harry Potter 9 also makes sense from a story standpoint since they all have significant roles in The Cursed Child's story. Seeing them returning instead of recasting the roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione would be a fitting move and huge draw at the box office.

However, it seems that the top executives would still need to convince Radcliffe to return after his comments of not being interested in a comeback.

One way to do this is by showcasing a fresh story for Harry Potter 9 while also protecting the characters that the cast and fans loved through the years.

All Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies are streaming now on HBO Max.