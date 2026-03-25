HBO’s Harry Potter Series Season 1 Officially Titled ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ (A Major Change From Movies)

While the Harry Potter HBO Max series will introduce a new cast of characters in the Wizarding World, it will also make a slight change to its Season 1 title. Coming to the small screen amid a slew of controversy, Warner Bros. Discovery will revisit the Harry Potter story, retelling the adventures from author J.K. Rowling's books in a streaming series that could run for as many as seven seasons.

Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max released the first trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter TV reboot. At the end of the trailer, the streamer revealed the official title card for the show, which read Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Warner Bros. Discovery

While fans notice a difference from the original first movie (starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson) and the original book, this title is not unfamiliar in Potter history. The Philosopher's Stone part of the title was used in the United Kingdom for the original release of Rowling's first book in 1997. It was then changed for the United States release, reportedly to help it sound more magical and simpler for younger American readers.

Scholastic Inc.

This may be a way for Warner Bros. to help distinguish the HBO Max series from the original 2001 movie, even though both tell basically the same story. However, considering the series is eight episodes long, it will allow Warner Bros. to tell much more of the story than what the 2001 movie could due to its extended runtime. With eight episodes, each potentially as long as an hour, much more of the plot from the original book will be realized on the small screen.

The upcoming Harry Potter series on HBO Max will be a reboot of the 2000s movies of the same name and a retelling of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels. Starring Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, Arabella Stanton, and countless other new young actors, fans will see the main trio's early days at Hogwarts as they face their first challenges in the Wizarding World, eventually including Lord Voldemort.

The Harry Potter series will debut on HBO Max in December 2026. The first full trailer can be seen below:

What To Expect From Harry Potter Season 1 on HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery

While 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone delivered much of what was in the original book, its 152-minute runtime could not include everything from the pages. Now, with eight episodes to fill, that issue will be far less prevalent in the HBO Max series.

The series may have a chance to explore more of Harry's time before Hogwarts with the Dursleys, who treated him horribly through the first 11 years of his life. The Dursleys were only in the original film for the first 20 minutes, meaning the show should be able to flesh out their story more in line with how fans saw it in the books.

Fans also saw much less of the Quidditch matches for Harry and the Gryffindor team, and the movie omitted Harry's famous "Midnight Duel" moment with Draco Malfoy, which got Harry, Ron, and Hermione in trouble. Part of the final sequence leading up to Voldemort's reveal was also removed for time, specifically the challenge involving Snape's potions after the epic game of chess.

While plenty of material from the show is still being kept under wraps, including numerous dark wizards who will show up, fans are already intrigued by the new version of this story coming to the small screen.