Pixar Announces Marvel Star as Next Movie's Main Character

Pixar confirmed that its next movie's cast will be led by a mainstay from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While countless Marvel stars have gained new levels of fame through their work in the MCU, the franchise's biggest names are also widely known across the entire entertainment industry. One of the biggest crossovers with other franchises comes via Pixar movies, which continue to run strong into the back half of the 2020s.

Pixar confirmed that Mark Ruffalo will portray the leading role in Pixar's first 2027 movie, Gatto. Specifically, veteran Pixar art designer Gaston Ugarte shared with the OLGA YouTube channel that Ruffalo will play the leading role in this new movie, portraying a black cat named Nero. In this movie, Nero is indebted to a feline mob boss and will be forced to forge an unexpected friendship with a street artist.

Sony Pictures, Pixar

Ruffalo is perhaps best known to fans for his work as Bruce Banner/the Hulk in the MCU over the last 14 years. First playing the role in 2012's The Avengers, he has made starring appearances or cameos in nine MCU movies overall. He also voiced the role in multiple animated What If...? episodes and starred in three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. His new Pixar movie Gatto is being prepped for a theatrical release on March 5, 2027.

8 Marvel Stars With Major Pixar Roles

Willem Dafoe

Sony Pictures, Pixar

Willem Dafoe has been a staple in the Marvel universe for nearly a quarter-century, first playing Norman Osborn (better known as the Green Goblin) in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007. He then made an epic return to his iconic role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which he was the main villain and fought against Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire's web-slingers.

Dafoe also shone in the Pixar world in 2003's Finding Nemo, portraying a Moorish Idol fish named Gill. This fish was the leader of the Tank Gang in the fish tank in Dr. Sherman's office, scarred from multiple escape attempts before helping Nemo escape and get back to his father.

Samuel L. Jackson

Marvel Studios, Pixar

Samuel L. Jackson is one of Marvel Studios' longest-tenured stars, playing former SHIELD director Nick Fury for the last 18 years. As of writing, Jackson has cameos or full roles in 12 MCU movies, a leading role in 2023's Secret Invasion on Disney+, and guest-starring roles in two Season 1 episodes of Agents of SHIELD (along with a voiceover role as Nick Fury in What If...?).

Jackson is also highly regarded for his place in Pixar's history, playing a major supporting role in 2004's The Incredibles and 2018's Incredibles 2. Here, he played a powerful hero named Frozone, known for his cryokinetic abilities that allow him to manipulate moisture and ice (as long as he is properly hydrated).

Michael Keaton

Sony Pictures, Pixar

Michael Keaton made a big impact on the MCU in Spider-Man: Homecoming, portraying the movie's main villain, Adrian Toomes/the Vulture (he also appeared in Morbius, to many fans' displeasure). Eventually revealed to be Liz Allan's father, Toomes is a former salvage worker who was put out of work after the Department of Damage Control took over clean-up after the Battle of New York. He eventually turned to selling Chitauri-based tech on the black market, which put him in Spider-Man's crosshairs and landed him in prison.

Keaton has a pair of roles in past Pixar films. His first work with the animation giant came in 2006's Cars, in which he played a 1980s stock car named Chick Hearns, Lightning McQueen's biggest rival. Four years later, he joined the Toy Story universe with a role as Ken (famously played by Ryan Gosling in Barbie) in 2010's Toy Story 3.

Tom Holland

Sony Pictures, Pixar

During his path to superstardom, Tom Holland took on the challenge of bringing Spider-Man to the MCU, introducing his Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Also starring in his own solo Spider-Man trilogy and the two most recent Avengers films, he will continue playing the web-slinger this year, making his return to the MCU in Spider-Man: Brand New Day in July.

While shining in the MCU, Holland also played a big role in Pixar's 2020 movie Onward. In this movie, he played a co-leading role as Ian Lightfoot, a teenage elf who longs for a relationship with his father, who passed away before he was born.

Chris Pratt

Marvel Studios, Pixar

Chris Pratt has nearly a decade of work with Marvel Studios, portraying the wild space outlaw Peter Quill, better known as Star-Lord. Playing the headlining role in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies (and the team's 2022 Holiday Special on Disney+), he also played a big role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and made a short appearance in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Pratt's Pixar work comes directly opposite Holland, as they reunited in the animated world of Onward in 2020. Here, the Marvel legend portrayed Ian Lightfoot's older brother, Barley, who wants nothing more than to set out on a magical quest across the world.

Jamie Foxx

Sony Pictures, Pixar

Jamie Foxx has starred in two different Marvel franchises, first playing the villainous Max Dillon/Electro in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for Sony Pictures. He later reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, serving as one of the movie's five multiversal villains who were transported to Earth-616.

In between those movies, Foxx joined the Pixar world for the first time, playing the leading role of Joe Gardner. This character is a middle-school music teacher and jazz pianist who accidentally dies, leading to him visiting the Great Beyond and going on a mission to get back to his body before it is too late.

Chris Evans

Marvel Studios, Pixr

After starring as Johnny Storm in two Fantastic Four movies from 2004 and 2007, Chris Evans became one of the MCU's biggest names through his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America. He has starred as the star-spangled man with a plan in 12 MCU movies and reprised his role as the Human Torch in Deadpool and Wolverine; he will also return as Steve Rogers in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Between his two most recent MCU appearances, Evans took on a massive role with Pixar, playing Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear in the Lightyear movie from 2022. Here, he voiced the version of Buzz that inspired his popular line of toys, working as a Space Ranger and protecting the galaxy.

Zoe Saldana

Marvel Studios, Pixar

Alongside Pratt, Zoe Saldana made her way into the MCU in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Portraying the delay Zehoberei alien Gamora, she made appearances in all three Guardians movies and the two most recent Avengers films, even meeting her tragic end in Avengers: Infinity War before an alternate timeline variant returned for her last two movies.

Saldana then joined the Pixar family in 2025's Elio, playing the role of Aunt Olga. This character is a highly respected U.S. Air Force Major who takes in her nephew, Elio, after he loses his parents and works through the challenges of being his legal guardian.