DC Releases First Look at James Gunn's Superman Flying In Space

James Gunn's Superman got a chance to fly through space in a new look at the iconic DC character. David Corenswet shone as the Man of Steel last year in Superman, the first theatrical release in the new DCU under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, one aspect largely missing from his first movie was a moment when he went beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Sideshow Collectibles shared a new poster for James Gunn's Superman movie. Shown as a postage stamp, David Corenswet's Superman dons the costume seen in his first movie, with his cape flowing behind him, his left arm extended forward, and his hand closed in a fist. His trusty companion, Krypto the Super-Dog, flies below him.

Sideshow Collectibles

The shot shows Superman and Krypto flying far from Earth, marking the first time they have been seen in space. Notably, the movie's mid-credits scene showed the two sitting on the moon together and looking down at Earth, but this was the only time they were off-planet in the film.

Sideshow Collectibles

Fans have seen most previous Superman actors get an opportunity to fly in space in their classic superhero garb. This happened several times during Henry Cavill's eight-year run in the DC Extended Universe, particularly during 2013's Man of Steel. He blasted across multiple continents on Earth before shooting into space and making an arc around the planet at top speed.

Warner Bros.

2006's Superman Returns featured a similar moment for Brandon Routh's Clark Kent, in which he flew into space at night and hovered among the stars. He closed his eyes and listened to a cacophony of sounds and voices coming from Earth before blasting back through the atmosphere.

Warner Bros.

One of the most iconic "Superman flying in space" scenes comes from the 1978 Superman movie, as the late Christopher Reeve soared away from Earth and flashed his iconic smile. He is also known for the moment when he flew into space at superspeeds and spun the world in the opposite direction to turn back time.

Warner Bros.

DC Comics is also chock-full of moments where Superman flies through space, often leaving Earth to travel to other planets or look down on his adopted home.

DC Comics

Outer space serves as a great avenue for the Man of Steel to show the full extent of his powers, as he is often drawn flying at superspeeds in one of his more natural habitats.

DC Comics

The Superman legacy will continue on the big screen this year with Supergirl, which soars into theaters on June 26. Then, Corenswet's Clark Kent will be back in a headlining role for Man of Tomorrow, which debuts in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Will Superman Get His 'Flying in Space' Moment On Screen in James Gunn's DCU?

DC Studios

Corenswet is set to play a minor role in the upcoming Supergirl movie after Milly Alcock made a quick cameo at the end of his first DC solo film. His role is expected to be similar to Alcock's in Superman or potentially slightly larger, but thus far, he has only been seen in a video message during the movie's marketing tour.

However, he will be back in action for the James Gunn-written and directed Man of Tomorrow, which will pit him alongside Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in an epic battle against Lars Eidinger's Brainiac. Considering Brainiac is expected to be based in outer space, this movie could give Corenswet his first opportunity to go beyond Earth's boundaries and get his "flying in space" moment.

It would also be Gunn's first DC movie during or before the DCU to explore outer space, as his only space-set scene was in 2021's The Suicide Squad with the villainous Starro floating amongst the stars. While this is already set to change in Supergirl, Superman's eventual moment in space will mark a turning point for his expectedly lengthy journey in theaters.