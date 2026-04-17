DC Releases Official 'Super-Family' Poster Amid James Gunn Reboot, Featuring Superman, Supergirl & Krypto

DC's "Super-Family" was spotlighted in a new poster as DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn continues his cinematic reboot. The new DC Universe, developed by Gunn and fellow DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, is off and running after multiple new releases in theaters and on HBO Max. Naturally, Kryptonian heroes are a big part of this story, being some of the biggest names from the original comics.

DC (per X user @DCUPRIMETV) shared an official poster celebrating Superman Day 2026, which will take place on Saturday, April 18. Along with the poster, the comic giant released a celebratory slogan that read, "Celebrate Supergirl and her heroic family members Superman and Krypto, and the hope, justice, and adventure they inspire."

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Next to the text, the poster includes silhouettes of the three biggest characters from Superman lore: Kal-El (Superman), Krypto the Super-Dog, and Kara Zor-El (Supergirl). Their red capes flow in the wind behind them as they hover in the air, with the poster celebrating the upcoming debut of DC Studios' Supergirl in theaters on June 26.

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Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El will return to the DCU in Supergirl alongside Krypto the Super-Dog (first introduced in Superman). Kara first made her DCU debut in 2025's Superman as well via a cameo in the film's final scene, in which she busted into the Fortress of Solitude looking for her dog, Krypto.

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Alcock's solo movie will show her on a wild intergalactic journey as she celebrates her 23rd birthday with Krypto on multiple planets. She will eventually encounter a young girl named Ruthye before going on her own quest for vengeance and finding her place in the universe as a hero.

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Krytpo will play a major role in Supergirl, as viewers have even seen him as a puppy for the first time in flashback scenes from the film's trailers. He will be attacked by this movie's main villain, Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Hills, leading Kara to go after him with all her power.

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David Corenswet's Clark Kent/Superman is also confirmed for Supergirl, but the extent of his role is still unknown. Trailers showed him sending a video message to Kara, asking when she might be coming back to Earth and worrying about her.

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Superman is streaming on HBO Max, as is a series of animated shorts for Krypto the Super-Dog titled Krypto Saves the Day!.

The Super-Family's Future in the DC Universe

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While Supergirl's next chapter in the DCU after her solo movie is still a question mark, the Kryptonians' future in the franchise is set in stone. The next film to bring back at least one of those heroes will be 2027's Man of Tomorrow, the first official DC Universe sequel, written and directed by James Gunn.

This movie acts as a sequel to Superman, bringing back Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and other major names from across the DC Universe. This sequel will pit Superman and Luthor together as unlikely allies, teaming up to fight an even bigger threat: Brainiac, played by Lars Eidinger.

No other DCU movies have confirmed release dates after Man of Tomorrow, leaving the future of the House of El and other Kryptonians uncertain. While this may change after Supergirl hits theaters, Gunn and his team remain hard at work to deliver the best possible interpretation of these legacy heroes.