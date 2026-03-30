DC Studios Unveils First Look At Superman In Supergirl 2026 Movie

DC Studios shared the first look at David Corenswet in his return as Superman in the upcoming 2026 Supergirl movie. Known as cousins from Krypton, Kal-El and Kara Zor-el are two of the DC Universe's most famous family members and most powerful heroes in the greater DC Universe. Now, they are the central characters in the first two movies of the new cinematic DC Universe (under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran).

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn released a teaser for the upcoming second trailer for Supergirl. Posted on his social media accounts, the trailer starts off with a shot of outer space before focusing on the inside of Supergirl's ship, in which she is listening to a message from David Corenswet's Superman on her TV screen. This shot is the first look at Corenswet in the new DC movie.

DC Studios

While the footage does not fully show Milly Alcock's Supergirl, Clark Kent offers a message to his cousin, asking her when she "might be coming back" to Earth. The trailer closes with a close-up shot of Kara holding an old iPod while listening to "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted" by Jimmy Ruffin:

"Hey hey, it’s me, Clark. You know, I’m just worried because, you know, we miss you. I was just touching base to see when you think you might be coming back."

DC Studios

While it is still unclear what specific role Superman will play in the 2026 Supergirl movie, this footage reconfirms that Corenswet filmed new material for this theatrical release. It will be his second live-action appearance in the DCU after making his debut in 2025's Superman, the franchise's first theatrical film.

It also comes after Milly Alcock made her DCU debut in Superman alongside Corenswet, appearing in the movie's final scene. Now, Corenswet is expected to have a similar role in her movie, though it may expand as more information is shared.

Supergirl is directed by Craig Gillespie under the leadership of executives Peter Safran and James Gunn. Starring Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa, the movie will follow Kara Zor-el on a quest for vengeance across the galaxy while caring for a young girl named Ruthye. Supergirl will soar into theaters on June 26.

Superman's Expected Impact on 2026 Supergirl Movie

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While Corenswet and Alcock have only shared the screen once in the DCU thus far, Supergirl may give them another opportunity to build on their relationship. However, it is still unclear whether they will interact in person as they did in Superman, as Kara will be on a long mission across the universe alongside her new companion, Ruthye.

At the very least, this film will dive further into the history of the House of El than anything fans have seen in the DCU to date. Kara's history on Krypton before its destruction will be explored, including her relationship with her parents, David Krumholtz's Zor-el and Emily Beecham's Alura In-Ze. Fans may also get a look into their connections to Superman's parents (Bradley Cooper's Jor-el and Angela Sarafyan Lara Lor-Van) and whether that led to Krypton's doom.

Many are wondering whether Superman will have any impact on Supergirl's quest to protect Ruthye or on her battles against villains like Jason Momoa's Lobo and Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills. Whether that happens or not, the film will add another small chapter to Corenswet's evolving story in the DCU before he eventually meets up with other heroes from the Justice League and elsewhere.