2026's Supergirl Movie: Every Character Confirmed to Appear, Ranked By Strength Level

2026's Supergirl movie will introduce and bring back a total of eight DCU characters to the forefront with varying power levels. The upcoming DC Studios movie will explore the cosmic revenge quest of Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-el after her dog, Krypto, was placed in grave danger due to an attack from the movie's big bad, Krem of the Yellow Hills. Along the way, Kara is set to meet new allies and enemies while also unpacking what really happened to Krypton.

The cast of characters of Supergirl is an intriguing bunch because most of them will appear in a live-action project for the first time, such as Ruthye and Krem. These heroes and villains are all but confirmed to duke it out in the DCU movie, and not everyone is expected to live to fight another day.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl stars Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, and David Krumholtz. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Every Supergirl Character Ranked by Power Level

9. Ruthye

DC Studios

At the bottom of the list in terms of power level is Eve Ridley's Ruthye, a young alien seeking vengeance for the death of her father. While she is an expert swordsman and a proficient combatant, her skills and innate strength don't match the likes of Kara, Lobo, and Krem. Ruthye's determination to find justice means that she will not go down easily in Supergirl, especially with Kara by her side.

8. Zor-El

David Krumholtz

Zor-el is Supergirl's father and a known scientist from Krypton. Similar to other Kryptonians, Zor-el would've become powerful if exposed to the yellow sun. Given that he met his end during the fall of Krypton, his strength level would be on par with a normal human, explaining why he is at the bottom of this list.

7. Alura In-Ze

DC Studios

Alura is Kara's Kryptonian mother, who shares the same biology as other notable characters, such as Superman and Zor-El. This would mean that her power level when exposed to the yellow sun would match that of her daughter.

While the trailer showed a brief shot of an alive Alura in the film, Tom King's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow confirmed that she is dead in the present day since she was among the first victims of Kryptonite poisoning in Kandor.

6. Drom Baxton

Universal Pictures

Drom Baxton is second-in-command of The Brigands, a villainous group of pirates led by Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Little is known about his DCU adaptation, besides him being played by Diarmaid Murtagh, but the Brigands are a ruthless bunch in the original Woman of Tomorrow comic. Being one below the head of the group surely means that Drom is not one to be messed with.

5. Krem

DC Studios

Krem of the Yellow Hills is the main villain of Supergirl, with his actions kickstarting the movie's plot after taking down Krypto and Ruthye's father. While he is not a god-like villain with insane power levels, Krem remains a dangerous foe due to his access to advanced weaponry and ruthless behavior when dealing with his enemies. This is on top of the fact that he has an army of pirates at his disposal, ready to do whatever he wants with one command.

4. Krypto

DC Studios

Krypto's Kryptonian physiology makes him as powerful as his owner, Kara. The super-powered dog's abilities include enhanced strength, flight, and invulnerability to most forms of attack. Still, Krypto is not as invincible as his owners, as evidenced by his injury that was confirmed in the Supergirl trailer.

2025's Superman also showed the Engineer and Ultraman easily overpowered Krypto, meaning that the dog can be beaten if sheer force is exerted during battle.

3. Lobo

DC Studios

Lobo (played by Jason Momoa, whose portrayal of the villain breaks a 48-year-old DC rule) is a powerful bounty hunter and anti-hero who can go toe-to-toe with Superman and Supergirl with relative ease. Lobo has near invulnerability to attacks, and his healing factor is the cherry on top of how unkillable he really is.

At some point in the movie, Supergirl and Lobo are set to cross paths and duke it out. Given the lack of yellow sun, Lobo could beat Supergirl, but Kara's experience and training could help her outsmart the cosmic bounty hunter. This would explain why Lobo ranks a spot lower than Supergirl in the list.

2. Supergirl

DC Studios

Not much is known about Supergirl's power level in the DCU, as fans have yet to see her in proper action. It's worth noting, though, that Supergirl has nearly identical powers to Superman due to her similar Kryptonian physiology.

She is ranked second in the power rankings due to the absence of the yellow sun in the movie's setting, as well as the fact that Superman has more experience fighting off different villains during his three years of active heroism on Earth.

1. Superman

DC Studios

Superman confirmed that the titular Kryptonian is the most powerful metahuman in the DCU, and after seeing the film, ranking him in first place makes sense.

As the benchmark of Kryptonian power, Kal-el possesses near-limitless power under the yellow sun, with Kryptonite serving as his only weakness within the confines of the DCU so far.