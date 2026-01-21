Supergirl Name-Drops Lobo’s Iconic Nickname In New DCU Promo

A new promo for this summer's Supergirl name-dropped Lobo's famous nickname, hinting it may be used in James Gunn's DCU. The SnyderVerse's Aquaman actor, Jason Momoa, has long been open about his dreams of playing the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in live-action. He will finally fulfill that wish as he joins James Gunn's DCU later this year in Supergirl, which recently released its first trailer ahead of its June 26, 2026, release.

DC Studios released a hilarious new promo for Supergirl that sees Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El react to Superman's ending and the final face-off between David Corenswet's Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, in which her dog, Krypto, "stole the show" and violently attacked the DCU villain.

In her captioned monologue, as she cheers on Krypto for brutally dragging Lex Luthor around the room, she refers to him as "My Main Man." Many will be aware that DC's uber-violent intergalactic bounty hunter, Lobo, dubbed himself "The Main Man" to build his reputation as the most ruthless killer in the universe.

DC Studios

This comes shortly after the first look at Jason Momoa's Lobo was revealed in Supergirl's debut trailer. Fans only caught a quick glimpse of The Main Main's DCU in the sneak peek, showcasing his perfect comic-accurate design.

DC Studios

Lobo won't be the only "Main Man" to appear in Supergirl, as, having collected her dog from her cousin, Kal-El, Krypto will join Kara Zor-El for her intergalactic adventure. Many are concerned for Krypto's safety after the trailer confirmed he is in great danger, but the Woman of Tomorrow comic may have spoiled his fate.

DC Studios

The full promo can be seen below:

Supergirl will fly into theaters on June 26, 2026, taking Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El on a mission for revenge against Matthias Schoenaerts' Krem of the Yellow Hills with Eve Ridley's Ruthye Marye-Knoll.

Jason Momao's Lobo Future in the DCU Explained

The man behind DC Comics' original Woman of Tomorrow, Tom King, confirmed that it "began as [him] pitching a Lobo/Supergirl book" (via WordBalloon). While Lobo never appears in the eight-issue limited series, he will feature in the DCU blockbuster, perhaps highlighting a little of King's original vision.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed shortly after production began that Jason Momoa would make a "cameo" in Supergirl as Lobo. Sadly, that suggests fans won't be seeing an awful lot of Lobo this year at least, with the primary conflict set to be against Krem of the Yellow Hills, who is getting a major redesign for the DCU.

Interestingly, both Lobo and Krem are ruthless, murderous mercenaries, raising the question of whether they will land on the same side, as Momoa's space bike-riding bad-ass is rarely known to work with others, at least not out of choice.

It seems likely that his early DCU debut in Supergirl will set up the former Aquaman star for more projects moving forward. A report from Nexus Point News cited "unverified sources" had suggested Lobo would return in Man of Tomorrow, the truth behind which could become clearer shortly.

In terms of what the future holds for Lobo in the DCU beyond that, that is truly anyone's guess, and may not be revealed for a while. If Lobo proves to be the breakout fan-favorite that he has the potential to be after Momoa has spent many years waiting to play this role, a solo project could certainly be on the cards.