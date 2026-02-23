James Gunn's DC Reboot Just Introduced Its 4th-Ever Original Villain

With the recent announcement (per Deadline) that Diarmaid Murtagh will be playing space pirate and second-in-command to the villainous Krem Of The Yellow Hills Drom Baxton in Supergirl, James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU officially introduced its fourth original antagonist. Murtagh is known for his work in shows like Outlander and Vikings. Drom Baxton will be aiding Krem (played by Matthias Schoenaerts) at the helm of the gruesome Brigands, who, in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, commit ruthless acts of violence ranging from human trafficking to genocide.

Diarmaid Murtagh

They will serve as the main antagonists in the film, releasing June 26, which stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El (Supergirl) and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, a duo on a voyage to find Krem and avenge Ruthye's father, who the leader of the Brigands killed. Supergirl, written by Ana Nogueira and directed by Craig Gillespie, also features Jason Momoa as Lobo and David Krumholtz as Zor-El.

Drom Baxton Joins List of Other Original DCU Villains

Ilana Rostovic (Creature Commandos)

DC Studios

Played by Maria Bakalova, Ilana Rostovic is the main antagonist of Creature Commandos Season 1, the first official project in the rebooted DCU. She is introduced as the seemingly kind, acting monarch of Pokolistan, only for her true villainous nature to be later revealed.

She has no proper superpowers, though she is skilled and smart enough to pose a legitimate threat throughout the season of the animated series. By the end of the season, though, she was killed by The Bride in an act of revenge.

The Hammer of Boravia (Superman)

DC Studios

Revealed to be a clone of the titular hero himself at the end of the 2025 Superman movie, The Hammer of Boravia is introduced in a gold-and-silver mech suit, being controlled by Lex Luther. Clark Kent actor David Corenswet also played Ultraman and voiced the character in his Hammer of Boravia suit and identity.

He also goes by Ultraman in the movie, and while that is also the name of a character in DC comics, the Hammer of Boravia name and the clone's overall characterization are unique to the DCU. This version of the character draws on Ultraman, an evil Superman from an alternate universe (not a clone), and Bizarro, a failed attempt to clone Superman that turned out to be his complete opposite.

Red St. Wild (Peacemaker)

DC Studios

The eagle hunter Red St. Wild, played by Michael Rooker, who was hired to kill Eagly in Peacemaker Season 2, is another completely original villain in the DCU. He appears in three episodes of the series before being killed by eagles, the creatures he was devoted to hunting.

While first and foremost a hunter, Red St. Wild has connections to and abilities with magic, which he uses to better find and hunt eagles, including Eagly himself. Gunn once described the character as "basically Eagly's Lex Luthor," a concept that is both bizarre and fitting for the tone and humor of Peacemaker.