James Gunn’s 2027 DCU Movie Might Secretly Be A Justice League Movie

The DC Universe already has its fair share of superhero teams. The Creature Commandos are working under the ARGUS umbrella, while the Justice Gang is happy cleaning up messes for Maxwell Lord and looking cool while doing it. Neither of those squads is DC's most important, though, and a new development teases that it shouldn't be long before a live-action Watchtower is up and running.

With Supergirl and Lanterns nearly ready for release, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is turning his attention to Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel that hits theaters on July 9, 2027. The film's villain, Brainiac, has already been cast, with actor Lars Eidinger beating out the competition. Brainiac is no slouch, so the Man of Steel and his archenemy, Lex Luthor, are going to have to team up to stop him. But that's not the only partnership Man of Tomorrow is planning to flesh out.

Aaron Pierre, who will make his DCU debut in Lanterns as John Stewart, secured a role in the highly anticipated sequel. Being one of Earth's Green Lanterns, Stewart has every right to suit up when Brainiac arrives and begins wreaking havoc. However, his jump to the big screen also lays the foundation for the arrival of a proper Justice League, and he's not the only breadcrumb that Man of Tomorrow is rumored to have.

Man of Tomorrow Already Features Half of the Justice League

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When thinking of the Justice League's best moments in the 21st century, it's hard to look anywhere other than the DC Animated Universe (DCAU). Both Justice League and Justice League Unlimited are beloved shows, and much of the credit goes to their diverse lineups. Rather than only showing love to the usual suspects, the animated series brought new faces into the fold, including Stewart and Hawkgirl.

Gunn wasted no time taking a page out of the DCAU's book by making Hawkgirl a member of the Justice Gang in Superman. Sure, it wasn't the Shayera Hol version of the character, but she was still given plenty of screen time and the opportunity to grow. Now, if she returns in Man of Tomorrow, she'll get to trade stories with another honorable hero, Stewart. Even Hawkgirl's actress, Isabela Merced, stated that she wants to see her character interact with Pierre's and potentially explore a romantic relationship.

There's sure to be plenty of time for flirting down the line. Unfortunately, it's going to have to take a backseat during the fight against Brainiac. Superman and Lex are going to need capable warriors on their side, and all signs point to another future Justice League member answering the call.

One of the biggest rumors surrounding Man of Tomorrow's production is that Gunn is actively seeking the DCU's Wonder Woman to appear in the movie. It might just be a brief cameo that sets up her solo film, but having so many Leaguers in one place doesn't seem like a coincidence.

Man of Tomorrow's third act is unlikely to feature one of the characters stopping in their tracks and uttering the words "Justice League." However, any amount of time allotted to team-up moments or exchanging pleasantries will be confirmation enough that the DCU is working to assemble a group of its own remarkable people. All that will be left is figuring out the Batman situation, introducing Martian Manhunter, and deciding which version of the Flash is the best fit for the franchise.