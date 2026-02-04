Creature Commandos Season 2 Gets A New Release Update (And It's Not Good)

Creature Commandos Season 2 officially received a new release update from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, and it’s not what fans were hoping to hear. While anticipation has been steadily building for the animated series’ return, Gunn’s latest comments confirm that the wait will be significantly longer than expected.

Responding directly to a fan question in the comments of a recent Instagram post, Gunn said that Creature Commandos Season 2 is currently targeting a 2027 release window. That timeline means Season 2 will arrive more than two years after Season 1, which premiered in late 2024 as the first official entry in DC Studios’ new DCU slate. For a show positioned as the opening chapter of the rebooted universe, that extended gap may be a tough pill for fans to swallow.

The clarification came after a fan asked whether more DC television projects were on the way, including a potential second season of Creature Commandos, to which Gunn replied that “CC and more” were indeed coming but not until 2027.

DC Studios

When Creature Commandos debuted, it was widely viewed as a tone-setter for Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. The animated series introduced audiences to a darker, stranger corner of the franchise while also laying narrative groundwork that would carry into live-action projects.

Given that positioning, many assumed Season 2 would follow on a relatively tight turnaround, especially compared to that of live-action productions. A 2027 release window, however, suggests a gap closer to three years than two, depending on when the second season ultimately premieres.

That delay becomes even more glaring when viewed against the broader DC Studios roadmap. Gunn repeatedly emphasized interconnected storytelling across animation, television, and film, with characters crossing between mediums. A prolonged absence for Creature Commandos could slow narrative momentum for its corner of the DCU.

2027 Is a Crowded Year for DC Studios

DC Studios

Part of the reason for the delay likely comes down to how stacked DC Studios’ 2027 slate is shaping up to be. Gunn already confirmed that the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is targeting that year, following the release of 2025’s Superman. Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 is also scheduled for 2027, marking another major tentpole release for Warner Bros. and DC.

On top of those films, Gunn’s Instagram response teased that “more” DC television projects are also expected in 2027. While specific release dates have not yet been announced, several series are currently in development.

Among them is an animated Blue Beetle series that will continue the story of Jaime Reyes following the events of the 2023 live-action film, with Xolo Maridueña expected to return to voice the character. There is also an untitled live-action series centered on Daily Planet reporter Jimmy Olsen, portrayed by Skyler Gisondo in Superman.

Is Creature Commandos in Trouble?

DC Studios

From a fan perspective, the biggest concern is momentum. Creature Commandos was designed to kick off a new era for DC, introducing audiences to Gunn’s latest team of misfit characters. Waiting until 2027 risks dulling the impact of the first season, particularly if viewers are asked to juggle multiple DC projects arriving around the same time.

There is also the question of how Season 2 fits narratively. If Creature Commandos continues to feed directly into live-action storylines, its delayed return could complicate the larger continuity Gunn promised. Alternatively, Season 2 may be more self-contained, allowing DC Studios to prioritize theatrical releases without worrying about overlap.

On the flip side, the extended timeline could be a sign of careful planning rather than trouble. Gunn has been vocal about avoiding rushed production schedules and ensuring quality across all DCU projects. If that philosophy results in a stronger, more cohesive second season, the long wait may pay off.

For now, though, fans will have to settle in for the long haul. Creature Commandos Season 2 is on the way, just not anytime soon.