James Gunn's Superman Sequel Adds 3rd Justice League Founding Member

Man of Tomorrow's latest confirmed superhero is another Justice League member, bringing the DCU epic's total to three. Between the Justice Gang, Creature Commandos, and Suicide Squad, James Gunn's DCU already houses several superhero teams, with the Bat-Family and Teen Titans seemingly also in line for future movies. Still, DC Studios is yet to confirm when its Justice League will officially assemble in an Avengers-esque crossover blockbuster, which many expect will ultimately close out Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters.

DC's Justice League brand is in a somewhat questionable position after the first attempt to assemble the team in live-action disappointed financially and critically in 2017, prompting a four-year campaign to "Release the Snyder Cut," which came out victorious with the four-hour cut's HBO Max release in 2021.

DC Studios has done something a little different with its reboot by throwing fans in the deep end with an already lived-in world populated with heroes and villains. Next year, Gunn will helm his second DCU blockbuster with Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, which will bring back key players from this new universe, including several Justice League heroes-to-be, to fight Brainiac:

Aaron Pierre - Green Lantern

DC Studios

The Superman sequel appears to be trading one Green Lantern for another, as following Nathan Fillion's debut as Guy Gardner in the 2025 blockbuster, Aaron Pierre will return as John Stewart. Fans will meet the beloved superhero space cop this August in Lanterns, which covers his training under veteran Hal Jordan.

Interestingly, Stewart and Gardner will meet this year, as Fillion is confirmed to take on a supporting role in the HBO series as his infamous A-hole superhero. One has to wonder whether Pierre's DCU newcomer will be promptly recruited into the Justice Gang, or if he will go solo in Man of Tomorrow.

It's unclear whether Emmy-winner Kyle Chandler will also be back in next year's blockbuster as Hal Jordan, as he is often a founding member of the Justice League. However, many are convinced that Jordan won't make it out of his debut in Lanterns, leading Stewart to serve as the DCU league's Emerald Knight.

David Corenswet - Superman

DC Studios

DC Studios has established David Corenswet's Superman as the poster boy of this new connected universe, setting him up to form and lead the Justice League. But before then, the Man of Steel will have to work with a far less likely ally in Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, teaming up to take down Lars Eidinger's Brainiac.

Some have suggested that, come Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be the one to drive the Justice Gang's rebranding into the Justice League. Before Superman faces his toughest trial yet, Corenswet will reprise his DCU role this year in Supergirl, appearing in a minor role beside his Kryptonian cousin.

Isabela Merced - Hawkgirl

DC Studios

The Last of Us actress Isabela Merced will return as Hawkgirl in Man of Tomorrow, marking the winged warrior's third DCU appearance after Superman and her cameo in Peacemaker Season 2. Hawkgirl has featured in many incarnations of the Justice League, most famously in the DCAU cartoon.

Fans met Kendra Saunders in Superman as a member of the Justice Gang before she landed the killing blow on the President of Boravia. If Hawkgirl does become a founding member of the DCU's Justice League, Superman may need to inspire a more hopeful, traditionally heroic side of her.

Here's When the Rest of the DCU's Justice League Will Be Introduced

DC

The Justice League is usually founded with seven main heroes, three of whom are now confirmed or reported to assemble in Man of Tomorrow. Heroes such as Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Martian Manhunter are often on the premier superhero team roster and may be for the DCU as well.

Fans already know when they will meet their Dark Knight and Diana of Themyscira, with The Flash writer Christina Hodson penning Batman's introduction in The Brave and the Bold, while Supergirl scribe Ana Nogueira is working on a Wonder Woman reboot, although neither has a release date.

DC Studios is in a tough spot with The Flash, as he is just coming off a successful nine-season TV run that dwindled in quality and a theatrical box-office disaster. That makes it likely that whenever the Scarlet Speedster is introduced, it will be in another character's project, such as HBO Max's upcoming true-crime show.

The DCU's Aquaman will have to be different from Jason Momoa's, whenever he arrives, possibly by leaning more into his classic blonde-haired comic iteration. The King of Atlantis has DC's highest-grossing movie ever, making it likely he will be rebooted with his own solo movie somewhere down the line.

When it comes to the Justice League's Red Planet superhero, fans are convinced that James Gunn is already teasing Martian Manhunter to appear in Man of Tomorrow, but there isn't much to support that happening. Regardless, J'onn J'onzz will probably be introduced in some form of team-up.

Cyborg has also been one of the Justice League's founding fathers in some incarnations, including the Snyderverse, where he was played by Ray Fisher. That is unlikely to be the case in the DCU, as Victor Stone is expected to be part of the Teen Titans, although the youthful team-up movie is on the back burner for now.

Once the DCU finally has all its pieces on the table, it will have been over a decade since the last Justice League movie's release. Fans could get some glimmer of a team forming in Man of Tomorrow, setting up an ensemble reboot in several years, likely past 2030, given the DCU's current pace.