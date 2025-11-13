DC Studios Just Announced the Perfect Series to Finally Introduce the DCU's Flash

DC Studios' latest announcement of a new Jimmy Olsen-led series could be the perfect avenue for the DCU to introduce the Flash. DC dropped a massive update about its future by confirming that a Superman spin-off centered around Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) titled DC Crime is moving forward. The upcoming series is described as a true-crime docuseries with the titular Daily Planet reporter investigating DC supervillains.

As part of the announcement, DC also announced Gorilla Grodd as the villain of the Superman spin-off. Grodd is known for his psychic powers and the villain previously appeared in live-action in the Arrowverse. More so, DC diehards may recognize Grodd as a familiar foe of a certain Scarlet Speedster.

Given the confirmation of Gorilla Grodd's presence as the show's main villain, the Superman spinoff series, DC Crime, is the perfect series to finally introduce the DCU's version of the Flash because Grodd's inclusion is a great narrative hook for the show to properly feature the speedster in a way that is not forced.

As one of Flash's archenemies, it would be hard for Barry Allen to ignore Grodd's crimes in Central City (if this is DC Crime Season 1's true setting). Some would argue that the only way for Flash to not show up is if either he is still not active in James Gunn's shared universe or he is off-planet or time traveled to another timeline dealing with another threat (such as the Reverse Flash).

DC Crime will be written and executive produced by American Vandal's Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda. The DCU series is headlined by Superman breakout star Skyler Gisondo (who didn't read any DC comics before filming - but he has a pretty good reason). The report also claimed that Clark Kent and Lois Lane are not slated to appear.

How ‘DC Crime’ Can Add the Flash Without Taking Away Jimmy’s Spotlight

DC Studios

Aside from DC Crime's premise of Daily Planet reporters tackling cases involving supernatural villains, not much is known how the true crime documentary will navigate Jimmy Olsen's journey in coming face to face with these otherworldly threats.

There must be a reason why Clark Kent and Lois Lane are not present in DC Crime, and some have already speculated that they are in a different country investigating a much more dangerous crime (which explains why Superman won't be able to swoop in and save Jimmy).

Without Superman, there is a strong reason why DC Crime could at least incorporate the Flash's role in putting an end to Gorilla Grodd's scheme. Interestingly, many have pointed out that the Flash is the perfect DC hero to be featured in the Superman spin-off, considering that his superspeed could be the fitting way to announce his presence without taking the spotlight from Jimmy Olsen.

In July 2025, DC Studios boss James Gunn confirmed that the Flash and Aquaman won't debut in the DCU in the "next two years" at least. Given that DC Crime was just announced, it's possible that the show would release following the new status quo established in Man of Tomorrow in 2027. This would fall under the two-year timeline that Gunn mentioned, meaning that it is reasonable to assume that the Flash would appear in DC Crime either in a cameo or a full-blown introduction to lay the groundwork for his story.