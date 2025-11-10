DC Studios Announces Gorilla Grodd as the Villain of the Next Superman Spinoff Series

DC Studios has set Gorilla Grodd as the main villain for a new Superman spin-off show and one of its craziest HBO Max ventures announced yet. James Gunn's DCU has already started introducing some major supervillains, starting with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in Superman and continuing next year when Lanterns debuts Urlich Thomsen's Sinestro.

Fans are still waiting to meet rogues belonging to many other Justice League members, such as The Flash, Aquaman, and Batman, as their DCU debuts are still pending. Even with Wonder Woman still in the writing stages, one of her villains, Circe, debuted in Creature Commandos and teased The Flash villain Gorilla Grodd's arrival, which is now slated for an upcoming Superman spin-off.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), DC Studios has tapped American Vandal creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda to develop a Superman TV spin-off (presumably for HBO Max) starring Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen.

Variety reported that the series will be titled DC Crime, described as a true crime docuseries within the DCU, with Olsen serving as its host. But, perhaps most excitingly, Season 1 will put the spotlight on The Flash villain Gorilla Grodd.

Gorilla Grodd is a super-intelligent gorilla who gained mental, telepathic powers after being exposed to the radiation of a meteorite. He is typically a villain to The Flash, and made his only live-action appearances in The CW's Arrowverse series.

The DCU's Flash was first sighted in Creature Commandos when a vision from Circe revealed a twisted potential future where he and many heroes died. In this world, Grodd looked to be standing victorious and allied with the Pokolistan army, along with Princess Illana Rostovic, although this future seemed to be averted when she was assassinated by The Bride in the HBO Max finale.

Daily Planet photographer and surprise womanizer Olsen was an instant breakout star in Superman, earning him this unique solo gig. THR added that he will be joined by other Daily Planet staff, minus David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, as they investigate super-powered cases.

No release window has been confirmed at this time for DC Crime, and Skyler Gisondo is the only attached cast member. Depending on how development progresses, it could premiere on HBO Max around 2027.

'DC Crime' Sets Up Major Gorilla Grodd Role in James Gunn's Plans

Of course, DC Crime will primarily spotlight the Daily Planet crew investigating Gorilla Grodd's activities in the DCU, as opposed to taking him down. Those duties would require a big-time Justice League superhero, such as Grodd's archadversary, The Flash, who remains absent from the DCU for now.

As James Gunn has confirmed that The Flash isn't coming anytime soon, at least not in the next two years, any major role for him may be unlikely. But that's not to say fans won't catch an anonymous red blur or lightning streak here and there.

After Gorilla Grodd was teased in Creature Commandos, before now taking the spotlight in DC Crime, one has to wonder if he is taking a bigger role in the DCU storyline that could be set up in true-crime form. This is only furthered after Gunn shared his love for Grodd and teased that he has "plans" for the Flash villain.

James Gunn previously teased that his "favorite thing" in the works at DC Studios was an HBO Max series that they were keeping top secret as it would be "too easy to rip off" (via Entertainment Weekly). It's now become clear that said project was likely DC Crime, given its unique true crime documentary-esque style that a competitor, namely Marvel Studios, may be eager to copy.

The concept is undoubtedly an intriguing one, especially with the creators behind the Emmy-nominated true crime parody American Vandal at the center. Beyond just that, if DC Crime proves successful, it could be extremely renewable for years to come, spotlighting various villains, heroes, and events.