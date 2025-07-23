James Gunn's Gorilla Grodd Will Reportedly Debut In This HBO Max Show (Report)

A rumored DC Studios series for HBO Max is where James Gunn is expected to introduce supervillain Gorilla Grodd into the DCU.

According to industry scooper Jeff Sneider, James Gunn's Jimmy Olsen series for HBO Max will introduce Gorilla Grodd to the DCU. Following Superman's release, Gunn is reportedly planning a spin-off featuring Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen.

DC Comics

Gorilla Grodd first appeared in The Flash #106 in 1959 and is an evil genius who gained his mental powers after being exposed to a meteorite's radiation. While mainly an antagonist for the Scarlet Speedster, he's also crossed paths with Batman and Superman.

This article is developing. Please check back for updates!