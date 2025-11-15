James Gunn Reveals Superman's Spin-off Show Won't Have the Title We Expected

James Gunn addressed rumors surrounding the title of the upcoming HBO Max TV Superman spin-off show featuring Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen. Gisondo debuted in the DCU as one of Superman's core cast members, becoming an instant fan-favorite and setting up a long future with the franchise. Now, part of that future is public knowledge for fans, but Gunn recently had to clarify specific information on the news.

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman writer-director-producer James Gunn responded to reports teasing that the upcoming Jimmy Olsen show on HBO Max would be titled DC Crime. On Threads, Gunn replied to a post from Deadline explaining that DC Crime was the title of DC Studios' new Jimmy Olsen-centric series, which Variety also reported. According to the top DC executive, "there has never been a project titled DC Crime in development:"

"Just FYI there has never been a project titled 'DC Crime' in development, not even as a working title. I don't know where that came from but it's weird."

In the days after the report was released, Gunn had fans come up to him saying how much they could not wait to see DC Crime, which made him quite confused:

"The story is from five days ago and I've had a few people come up to me IRL and say, 'I can't wait for 'DC Crime!'' I was confused to say the least!"

While Gunn debunked the show's title specifically, he clarified that most of the rest of the story about the new HBO Max series was accurate:

"And no that doesn't mean all of the rest of the story is false."

In November 2025, reports announced the development of a new HBO Max show in the DC Universe centered on Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen. While the series' official title has yet to be revealed, Gorilla Grodd (classically known as a villain of the Flash) will reportedly be the main antagonist. There is no publicly known production or release timeframe for this Superman offshoot project.

What Will Jimmy Olsen's HBO Max Series Be Titled?

DC Studios

While the title of Jimmy Olsen's new HBO Max show is unconfirmed, the expectation is that it will focus heavily on the Daily Planet crew's inner workings. Many believe the Daily Planet name will be reflected in the eventual title as well, but for now, excitement is already building to see more from the DC Universe's top name in journalism.

Jimmy's story in this series will put him in direct conflict with Gorilla Grodd, a highly intelligent and powerful gorilla who gained powers in the comics after being exposed to radiation from a strange meteorite. Details on how he will be introduced into the DCU are unknown, but he will mark a new kind of threat for the franchise, moving away from human threats like Lex Luthor for a short time.

Fans hope to see more from other Daily Planet employees like Mikaela Hoover's Cat Grant and Beck Bennet's Steve Lombard, who only played minor roles in 2025's Superman alongside Gisondo. Considering Gisondo became one of the most popular parts of the movie (along with Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific), fans are anxious to see that team explored more fully outside of the action centered on Clark Kent and Superman.

With this new series still in the early stages of development for HBO Max, fans continue waiting to hear what the final title will be and who will join Jimmy Olsen and Gorilla Grodd in the story itself.