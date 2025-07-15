Superman: Justice Gang Member Confirms Contract For Multiple Upcoming DCU Projects

Following DC Studios' first movie, Superman, more appearances for the movie's Justice Gang are now confirmed for the future. Outside of the titular Man of Steel, director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn brought more than a handful of classic DC characters into the first movie from his new universe. Included in that group was the Justice Gang.

Mister Terrific star Edi Gathegi shared that he signed a multi-project deal for appearances in the DCU. Gathegi's Mister Terrific was a key member of Superman's depiction of the Justice Gang, which also featured Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner (Green Lantern) and Isabela Merced's Kendra Saunders (Hawkgirl). Looking ahead, it appears that Superman will be far from the only movie featuring this unique DC team.

Speaking with Variety, Gathegi confirmed he has a deal with DC Studios to appear in multiple projects, but he clarified that "the specifics of that are unknown" for now. He also touched on James Gunn's strategy of never "[rushing] into production with scripts that aren't ready," meaning he may not have any idea of what's coming until future scripts are finished. Regardless, Gathegi has every intention to "be involved in this universe in a major way," putting his faith in Gunn and the creative team:

"I know that I have a multi-project deal, but the specifics of that are unknown to me. What James is driving home is the idea that they’re never going to rush into production with scripts that aren’t ready, so even whatever they do have planned for my characters is irrelevant until the draft comes in and it’s shootable. So I don’t count my chickens before they hatch. I want to be involved in this universe in a major way, and whether or not that comes to fruition is just a matter of time and faith and other people’s hard work."

Long before the DCU's take on the Justice League, Gathegi, Fillion, and Merced's superheroes made up the Justice Gang, funded and run by Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord. They operate as the franchise's current public team of heroes, helping fight and take down the giant kaiju monster seen early in the film. While Fillion is confirmed to return to the DCU in 2026's Lanterns series, there is no news regarding when Merced and Gathegi will be back to reprise their roles.

Released on July 11, 2025, Superman is the first new theatrical movie in James Gunn's revamped DC Universe, featuring David Corenswet (Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), and more. Showing Clark Kent in his early years as a hero and a reporter with the Daily Planet, the titular character is thrown headfirst into an epic battle with Lex Luthor, with the fate of Metropolis hanging in the balance. Superman is playing in theaters worldwide.

The Justice Gang's Future in the DCU

DC Studios

Looking at the DCU's future (much of which has not yet been revealed to the public), James Gunn and his crew likely already have the Justice Gang's next appearance preliminarily planned.

Additionally, following Superman's debut in theaters, which received rave reviews and a $220-million+ haul at the worldwide box office, the film's supporting cast earned the kind of praise that sets them up for a successful future.

Reports indicate that Warner Bros. is already considering a spin-off for Gathegi's Mister Terrific. This could open the door for the rest of the Justice Gang to make appearances alongside him, depending on when it takes place in the DCU timeline.

For now, fans are waiting to discover what the DC Universe has in store over the coming years, with projects like Peacemaker Season 2, Supergirl, and Lanterns currently set for the next year. Still, viewers should be patient as Gunn exercises his practice of waiting to greenlight projects.