Spider-Man Brand New Day's Listed Runtime Will Fix a Big Multiverse Saga Problem

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's runtime has potentially been revealed, and it is bound to please MCU fans. Marvel Studios has faced criticism over many issues in the Multiverse Saga, particularly regarding some of its biggest sequel movies, such as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Captain America: Brave New World, and The Marvels. Some have blamed below-average runtimes for pacing problems in recent MCU projects, a criticism that has also plagued some Disney+ shows. That has left fans hoping for the longest runtimes possible when it comes to Phase 6's final movies, including July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

According to a listing from Singapore's Shaw Theaters, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's runtime will be 2 hours, 25 minutes (145 minutes). A newer report sets the runtime even longer at 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes).

That runtime marks the fifth-highest of the MCU's Multiverse Saga so far, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever remaining the highest at 2 hours, 41 minutes:

Black Widow - 134 minutes

- 134 minutes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 132 minutes

- 132 minutes Eternals - 156 minutes

- 156 minutes Spider-Man: No Way Home - 148 minutes

- 148 minutes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 126 minutes

- 126 minutes Thor: Love & Thunder - 119 minutes

- 119 minutes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 161 minutes

- 161 minutes Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - 124 minutes

- 124 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 150 minutes

- 150 minutes The Marvels - 105 minutes

- 105 minutes Deadpool & Wolverine - 128 minutes

- 128 minutes Captain America: Brave New World - 118 minutes

- 118 minutes Thunderbolts - 127 minutes

- 127 minutes The Fantastic Four: First Steps - 114 minutes

- 114 minutes Spider-Man: Brand New Day - 145 minutes

However, more importantly, it marks a major improvement on the MCU's sophomore saga problem of disappointing runtimes. In fact, in the three years since Phase 5 began with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel Studios has only had one movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which the credits began after the two-hour mark out of its seven theatrical releases.

Comparing Brand New Day's latest reported runtime to other Spider-Man blockbusters, it looks set to be the longest or second-longest to date, rounding out just a few minutes shorter than its predecessor, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home:

Spider-Man - 121 minutes

- 121 minutes Spider-Man 2 - 127 minutes

- 127 minutes Spider-Man 3 - 139 minutes

- 139 minutes The Amazing Spider-Man - 136 minutes

- 136 minutes The Amazing Spider-Man 2 - 142 minutes

- 142 minutes Spider-Man: Homecoming - 133 minutes

- 133 minutes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - 116 minutes

- 116 minutes Spider-Man: Far From Home - 129 minutes

- 129 minutes Spider-Man: No Way Home - 148 minutes

- 148 minutes Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - 140 minutes

- 140 minutes Spider-Man: Brand New Day - 145 or 150 minutes

It's worth noting that Singapore's Shaw Theaters may be presenting 2 hours, 25 minutes as a placeholder runtime for Brand New Day. The U.K.'s Cineworld has the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios production clocking in at 2 hours, 30 minutes, while Odeon lists the web-slinger blockbuster at 2 hours, 20 minutes.

Regardless, any runtime within that range certainly marks an improvement on other recent MCU blockbusters that have even strayed under the two-hour mark three times in the Multiverse Saga. Then again, there will always be some vocal MCU fans who will declare any runtime not enough, especially when it comes to a release with as much anticipation as Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Listed Runtime Is Just Perfect

Marvel Studios

In recent years, fans have grown increasingly fixated with the stats behind Hollywood, be it box office, budgets, or runtimes. While many will always be hankering for more when it comes to blockbusters, the rule should never be "the longer the better," as that can easily lead to an over-padded bore - a criticism that many have laid on the Multiverse Saga's second-longest flick: Eternals.

Perhaps the greatest culprit of a shorter-than-needed runtime in the MCU's second saga was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite its promise to explore the chaotic potential of the Multiverse, the sequel took just two hours of moviegoers' time and only explored a couple of universes at a surface level.

Fans have set high expectations for Brand New Day's runtime from the beginning, given the massive cast of over a dozen Marvel villains reportedly appearing. However, there is a high chance many are simply cameos as part of a montage, or minor roles to plant seeds for the rest of this new Spider-Man trilogy.

Spider-Man 4 may have even more heavy lifting to do if, as reported, Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey. That would give Brand New Day the tough task of launching the MCU's X-Men era at a time when they are confusingly about to revisit a completely unrelated set of mutants later this year in Avengers: Doomsday.

It's still unclear who Brand New Day's main villain actually is, who many have speculated is still unseen, but may have been teased in the MCU flick's trailer. Whoever fills that void, be it Jackal, Tombstone, or somebody else entirely, is bound to be the focus of much of the third act's runtime.

Ultimately, all of these other storylines, including those of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Jon Bernthal's Punisher, are bound to be relatively small in comparison to the key focus on Peter Parker's ongoing mutation and the internal struggle that is causing it, which has been described as the beating heart of Brand New Day.

Regardless of how Brand New Day distributes its runtime, its choice to stretch comfortably above the two-hour mark gives it a strong chance to avoid the "rushed" criticisms that plagued Captain America: Brave New World, The Marvels, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, even though it is no guarantee of quality.