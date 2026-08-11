The Batman Part 2’s New Logo Further Hints at The Court of Owl’s Villain Debut

The Batman: Part 2's secret new logo perfectly sets the stage for the Court of Owls' introduction in the 2028 blockbuster. Among the greatest additions to DC and Batman lore in modern years came from writer Scott Snyder during the New 52 with the Court of Owls. The legendary Batman run introduced the Court of Owls as a shadowy society of Gotham's wealthy elite who have manipulated the city for generations through their Talon assassins. Over 15 years after they joined the DC canon in 2011, The Batman 2 will reportedly feature the Court of Owls to continue its exploration of corruption in Matt Reeves' Gotham.

Glaswegian TikToker Weekend Weatherman visited some of the locations that The Batman: Part 2 will utilize in the Scottish city in the coming weeks. On set, the TikToker came across a Semper Vigilans logo in the window of a production vehicle, subtly hinting that the Court of Owls is coming to Gotham.

Weekend Weatherman

The photo confirms that The Batman 2 is operating under the working title Semper Vigilans, which translates from Latin as "always vigilant" or "ever watchful." The cryptic clue clearly alludes to the Court of Owls and the Gotham nursery rhyme, which mentions that the shadowy cult "watches all the time."

The Court of Owls has been adapted before in 2021's Gotham Knights video game and the unrelated 2023 CW show of the same name, in which they were responsible for Bruce Wayne's murder. However, The Batman 2 would become their first integration into a live-action Dark Knight movie.

DC

Matt Reeves and DC Studios are only just getting underway with production on The Batman 2 after the release date was recently moved to February 18, 2028. There's no denying that the shift was a sore one for fans who have eagerly anticipated the Elseworlds sequel for the last four years.

Still, the less patient among the audience can take some solace knowing that they can look forward to set photos emerging from the U.K. set in the coming months. The Batman: Part 2 recently revealed its first official logo, which is expected to be the centerpiece of its marketing for the next two years.

How the Court of Owls Could Drive The Batman: Part 2's Story

The Batman 2 has a large cast of actors with unknown roles, but the one of most interest when it comes to the Court of Owls is Charles Dance. The Game of Thrones alum has experience playing an older, wealthy mastermind through his time as Tywin Lannister, meaning that he could be a senior member of the Court.

Earlier rumors had Dance playing Christopher Dent, father to Harvey Dent, but that seems less likely now that Black actor Brian Tyree Henry is rumored to play the future Two-Face, not the previously reported Sebastian Stan. Instead, the MCU superstar is supposedly played by scarred serial killer Victor Zsasz, whose story could be altered in The Batman 2 to serve as one of the Court of Owls' assassins.

A recent set video teased that Brian Tyree Henry's character is in serious danger in The Batman 2, potentially leading to Harvey Dent's transformation into Two-Face. If the DC Elseworlds sequel introduces Dent as Gotham's new district attorney, seeking change and an end to corruption, perhaps it is an attempted Court of Owls hit, thwarted by Batman, that leads to his facial disfigurement.

Dent isn't the only one who should be worried about the Court of Owls, as Jayme Lawson is also returning as Gotham's new mayor, Bella Reál. Effectively representing hope for change and an end to systemic corruption, the newly elected politician is bound to have a target on her back from the Court of Owls.

The Batman 2 should introduce the Court of Owls as a lingering force over the city, leading someone like Harvey Dent to become a victim of the system and transform into Two-Face, showing how Gotham truly creates its villains. That would ultimately set up the Court of Owls as the final antagonist for Reeves' corruption-focused Crime Saga in The Batman: Part 3, when or if it finally happens.