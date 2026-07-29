The Batman Part 2 Set Video Reveals One Major Character is in Trouble

A new set video from The Batman Part II suggests one major character is in serious trouble when the sequel reaches theaters. Cameras are rolling on Matt Reeves’ follow-up in the United Kingdom, where Robert Pattinson suits up again as the Dark Knight alongside a wave of new additions to Gotham, including Brian Tyree Henry. Reeves keeps his story under tight guard, so every scrap of footage that escapes the set gets studied frame by frame. The latest clip may be the most revealing one yet.

The video, shared by UnBoxPHD on X, shows a double for Henry inside a moving ambulance while another figure lies on a stretcher in the vehicle. The clip comes from the production’s snow-dressed bridge set near Liverpool, which has been identified as the Silver Jubilee Bridge. Crews have staged a sprawling emergency sequence there over the past week.

DC Studios

That emergency looks like a major set piece. Doubles for Henry and Jeffrey Wright, who returns as Jim Gordon, were spotted on the bridge across several days of shooting amid GCPD cruisers and ambulances. This pairing places Henry’s unnamed character firmly on the side of Gotham’s police.

Earlier clips from the same location caught Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in his Drifter disguise, trailing the same ambulance by motorcycle through the snow. Bruce used that incognito identity to move through Gotham unnoticed in the first film, and its return here points to an undercover investigation that is key to the film's plot.

Marvel Studios / Warner Bros.

The video doesn’t show the patient clearly, so their identity stays a mystery for now. The staging still says plenty, though. Batman personally chasing the ambulance implies its occupant has real significance to the plot, and the Dark Knight would hardly follow a random patient across the city. Also, if Henry's character is in the ambulance with this patient, the person is likely someone close to him or someone of significance.

Reeves directs The Batman Part II from a script he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin, continuing the story of 2022’s The Batman, which earned over $770 million worldwide. Pattinson and Wright lead a cast that now includes Henry, Charles Dance, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, and Sebastian Koch. Warner Bros. recently moved the sequel from October 1, 2027 to a new release date of February 18, 2028.

Who Is Brian Tyree Henry Playing in The Batman 2?

The set video has many fans wondering who Brian Tyree Henry is playing in the film, and right now the most popular answer is Harvey Dent. Insider Jeff Sneider reported in June that Henry will play Gotham’s district attorney Harvey Dent, the man destined to become Two-Face, while Sebastian Stan, long assumed to be Dent, instead portrays serial killer Victor Zsasz. The claim contradicts earlier reporting which tied Stan to Dent, Scarlett Johansson to his wife Gilda, and Charles Dance to his father. Warner Bros. and DC Studios have confirmed none of it, so every name attached to a role remains a rumor for now.

Still, the new footage quietly strengthens the Dent theory. Henry’s stand-in shoots his scenes at Gordon’s side, which at minimum makes his character an ally of the police rather than one of the sequel’s villains. A district attorney rushing to the scene of an attack on a prominent Gotham figure would make complete sense, and the comics give the pairing real history. Dent, Gordon, and Batman once formed the fragile alliance that tried to drag Gotham out of corruption, right up until Harvey’s fall shattered it.

There is also a case to be made that Henry could be playing Harvey Bullock, the blunt GCPD detective who works most of his cases with Gordon in the comics. A detective has an even more obvious reason to be in an environment like this. The level of secrecy attached to his role argues against this a bit, though. Warner Bros. has guarded Henry’s role since his casting in May. A supporting cop part would hardly need that degree of protection, but a future Two-Face would.