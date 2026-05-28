The Batman Part 2 Casts Marvel Actor The MCU Abandoned 5 Years Ago

An MCU star who was abandoned five years ago will be back for DC Studios' The Batman Part 2. Finally coming to theaters half a decade after its predecessor on October 1, 2027, Matt Reeves' second Batman movie is bringing in more than a handful of major names for new roles. This includes those who previously worked with Marvel Studios, giving them a double dose of comic book movie action.

As part of a slew of casting announcements for The Batman Part 2, director Matt Reeves confirmed that Brian Tyree Henry will play a role in the new DC movie. While his role was not revealed, Reeves used a GIF of Henry smiling and walking down a sunlit street to seal his involvement in the movie.

This gives Henry his second role in the greater DC Universe, following his appearance in 2019's Joker, directed and written by Todd Phillips. He only had a small part in the movie as Clark, a clerk at Arkham State Hospital who briefly interacts with Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck when Fleck tries to uncover his mother's medical records.

Warner Bros.

Henry previously appeared in the MCU, playing Phastos in Eternals, released as part of the MCU's Phase 4 slate in November 2021. Phastos was the team's expert in technology and innovation, using his powers to develop incredible inventions (from the plow to the atomic bomb) over his 7,000 years on Earth. He was also part of the first gay relationship shown in the MCU, teaming up with Haaz Sleiman's Ben to bring the couple to life.

Outside of brief appearances for certain characters in animated projects like What If...? and Marvel Zombies, the Eternals have been absent from the live-action MCU since their solo movie. There are also no plans in place to bring them back for future projects, including in the next two Avengers movies (2026's Avengers: Doomsday and 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars).

Following Eternals' debut, comments from Pip the Troll star Patton Oswalt suggested Marvel was developing a sequel in 2022. However, star Kumail Nanjiani debunked those rumors, hinting that it may have come from a hoax website and explaining that he was in the dark about Marvel's plans.

The Batman Part 2 will be DC Studios' next Elseworlds movie after 2024's Joker: Folie à Deux. Starring Robert Pattinson as the titular hero, the story details are being kept under wraps, but he will face a horde of classic villains, including the Penguin, Two-Face, and potentially Barry Keoghan's Joker.

How The Batman 2 Can Redeem Brian Tyree Henry's Comic Book Movie Legacy

Marvel Studios

Brian Tyree Henry is no stranger to comic book movies after his appearance in Eternals. Additionally, he plays a big role in Sony's animated Spider-Verse franchise, voicing Miles Morales' father, Jefferson Davis, in all three movies (including the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, coming in June 2027).

While Henry's role in The Batman 2 has not yet been revealed, he will be part of an impressive cast that includes fellow MCU veterans Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan. It will also be Henry's first time working with Reeves, who will give him a new chance to shine in the DC Universe.

Some rumors point to Henry playing Gotham Police Detective Harvey Bullock, a gruff, surly cop with a deep relationship with Commissioner Jim Gordon. While this role could work well for Henry, his inclusion in the movie will only increase anticipation for those waiting to see what Reeves has up his sleeve for his second Batman adventure.