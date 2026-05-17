Marvel & DC Movies Will Now Officially Share 2 Major Actors In 2027

Marvel and DC's 2027 blockbusters will now officially have some overlap in their key cast. While the MCU's only 2027 offering will be December's Avengers: Secret Wars, Sony Pictures is bolstering the red brand's place in June with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Furthermore, DC Studios is coming to play with two-thirds of its legendary Trinity in theaters, with James Gunn's Superman sequel/crossover event, Man of Tomorrow, coming in July, and Matt Reeves finally delivering The Batman: Part 2 after over five years of waiting in October.

Finally put an end to years of rumors, Reeves recently unveiled the cast of The Batman 2 in a series of GIFs posted to X. That list included two actors who have also been confirmed to appear in major Marvel movies next year, meaning that the competing superhero brands will share two (possibly three) actors in 2027...

Every Actor Appearing in Marvel & DC Superhero Projects in 2027

Sebastian Stan

Marvel Studios

15 years after joining the MCU as Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, Oscar nominee Sebastian Stan is joining DC Studios for The Batman: Part 2. The MCU veteran is believed to be playing Harvey Dent, known in DC Comics as Gotham's district attorney and, eventually, the coin-flipping villain Two-Face.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously confirmed that the Thunderbolts, which, of course, includes Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, would return for both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. However, due to Stan's casting in The Batman 2, concern is rising that Bucky may not survive into Avengers 6 after all.

Even if Feige fulfills his promise for Stan to return with his fellow New Avengers in Secret Wars, fans should prepare for Bucky to assume a minor role. Marvel and DC's biggest 2027 movies are expected to overlap heavily in filming schedules, as Harvey Dent will seemingly be a pivotal figure in The Batman 2.

Brian Tyree Henry

Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

Matt Reeves' casting confirmations for The Batman 2 included one actor who hadn't been previously reported: Brian Tyree Henry. The DC filmmaker later liked a tweet speculating that he is playing Detective Harvey Bullock, a cynical, fierce ally to Jim Gordon, indicating that may be his role in The Batman 2.

But Tyree Henry will also grace Marvel moviegoers' screens next year, but not through the MCU, as New York cop and Miles Morales' father, Jefferson Davis, in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Davis will be at the center of the June 2027 threequel, as Miles seeks to prevent the canon event of his father's looming death.

Beyond his parental cop in Sony's Spider-Verse, Tyree Henry also has an MCU role as Phastos, the Eternals' inventing genius. Unfortunately, as the Eternals reportedly aren't returning until the MCU's next saga, missing out on the Avengers: Secret Wars action, Tyree Henry will only reprise one of his Marvel roles in 2027.

BONUS.) Matthew Lillard

Marvel Television

DC Studios is also poaching one of the MCU's Disney+ actors for Man of Tomorrow in Matthew Lillard. The Scream star goes way back with James Gunn, having starred in the live-action Scooby Doo! flicks that he penned two decades ago, and is now joining his DCU in an unknown role.

Lillard just recently boarded the MCU with Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as Mr. Charles, a CIA operative with a unique interest in vigilantes and ties to one of Phase 5's biggest villains. That said, it's unclear whether he will return in Season 3, as he was last seen jetting off abroad with Bullseye.

Interestingly, as Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Stan will take their blue brand dive into The Batman's Elseworld, Lillard would be the only actor to appear in the DCU and MCU next year, spanning the big and small screens.