Marvel Studios' Perfect Hulkling Actor Just Emerged

Marvel Studios is yet to bring Hulkling to the screen, but the perfect actor is already waiting to take the part. Teddy Altman, the teen green Hulk successor, is one of the few Young Avengers team members who hasn't appeared in some form in the MCU yet, but as Marvel Studios barrels its way toward a proper team-up of the group, it's only a matter of time. Adding to the anticipation is that Hulkling's love interest, Wiccan, was introduced in the MCU in 2024's Agatha All Along, and many want to see the popular LGBTQ+ couple established on-screen.

There have been many fan casts for who should play Hulkling over the years, but one actor who has recently found huge stardom would make a perfect choice. The queer hockey series Heated Rivalry, released in late 2025, quickly made household names of Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams. Since then, Storrie has said he's receiving plenty of enticing offers for new roles, and the MCU could be a perfect next choice.

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that his agents are "bringing me a bunch of cool opportunities that I can't even believe I'm having." Storrie said he hadn't committed to anything yet, but said that it "comes down to vibe," on whether he would say yes to something. Storrie wasn't specific about whether Marvel might've been one of these opportunities, but the studio should definitely consider the actor for the currently open Hulkling role.

HBO

For a while, there were theories that Miles Gutierrez-Riley's Eddie, Billy's boyfriend in Agatha All Along, would eventually evolve into Hulkling, though it seems Marvel Studios actually prevented the show from introducing Teddy Altman at all, which is why Gutierrez-Riley's character was named Eddie instead.

Storrie's success in such a prominent LGBTQ+ forward role makes him an ideal choice to do the same in the MCU. Storrie plays a gay Russian hockey player in Heated Rivalry, who chases a forbidden romance with a rival team member. Playing Hulkling, a young, often serious, superhero who finds love with a fellow Young Avengers teammate, gives Storrie the chance to tell a similar story, in a new genre, and on a much larger scale. Joe Locke, who plays Wiccan, came from a similar background, having starred in the teen queer romance drama Heartstopper before joining the MCU.

Hulkling also possesses a host of intriguing qualities and powers that could be interesting for Storrie to play with. The teen hero has Kree/Skrull heritage in the comics, which gives him superhuman strength and the ability to shapeshift. He also comes from a royal lineage, which plays a large part in Teddy's story as he's conflicted between his duties on Earth and to his homeworld.

While Storrie's current age of 26 makes him slightly older than Hulkling in the comics, Marvel seems more concerned with casting the right name for the part than with their age. He also has a similar appearance and physique to Teddy Altman's while in human form.

The MCU has so far attracted a host of exciting names to its Young Avengers team, including Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, and Locke as Wiccan. Beyond the opportunity to work with Marvel's vast roster of talent, the MCU offers the potential for big pay and years of recurring work, as well as putting actors in a worldwide spotlight that can add to their recognition and future opportunities.

Storrie has already been placed under a huge spotlight thanks to the virality of Heated Rivalry (which he will return to in Season 2), but joining the MCU gives both the actor and Marvel Studios an opportunity to profit and add to this success.

When Will Hulkling Join the MCU?

Marvel Comics

Right now, there's been no confirmation of Hulkling being on Marvel's radar. However, with the MCU slowly gathering Young Avengers team members in disparate projects, and Kamala Khan's promise at the end of The Marvels that she's "putting together a team," it's only a matter of time before the Young Avengers or Champions are assembled.

Hulking has long been a core member of the Young Avengers, so it wouldn't feel right to launch the time without him. The question is whether he will be introduced solely in the Young Avengers project or somewhere else in the MCU.

In the comics, Hulkling had ties to the Secret Invasion storyline, although that has already been attempted in the MCU with 2023's Secret Invasion show on Disney+. Marvel could, of course, find another project to continue the stories of the Skrulls and Super-Skrulls that it could use to introduce Hulkling, but given the bad taste Secret Invasion left in fans' mouths, it seems unlikely the MCU will revisit that area anytime soon.

Rumors from The Cosmic Circus suggest that Marvel does have plans to introduce Teddy in the MCU in the "next saga" of the MCU that will "delve more into the space portion of the MCU." If true, it seems Marvel Studios already has ideas about when and where Hulkling will appear, but it's in a project beyond Avengers: Secret Wars that hasn't been announced yet.