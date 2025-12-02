How 'Heated Rivalry' Show Ends - And How Shane & Ilya's Relationship Changes - Based on the Book

The book's ending of Heated Rivalry delivers a complex conclusion that prompts the lead characters to seek happiness despite their concerns about their current situation. The new romance series from HBO Max is based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novels that follow the forbidden romance story between two rival professional hockey players, Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) of the Montreal Metros and Ilya Rozanov (played by Joker 2 star Connor Storrie) of the Boston Raiders. The show has been gaining momentum lately, with some claiming it is the internet's favorite, thanks to its intriguing plot, steamy intimate scenes, and worthwhile on-screen representation of gay romance.

The hype surrounding the show has been sky-high, especially after the first two episodes laid the groundwork for the complex story and the blossoming romance, which has already garnered a plethora of TikTok edits. While the finale is still weeks away, fans are already speculating what happens next for Shane and Ilya, and thankfully, Reid's novel provided a compelling ending for both characters.

Created for television by Jacob Tierney, Heated Rivalry premiered on Crave and on HBO Max in select regions on November 28, 2025. Season 1 consists of six episodes, with the finale scheduled for release on December 26, 2025.

Heated Rivalry Ending's Forever Changed Shane & Ilya (But It's For a Good Reason)

Heated Rivalry established that Shane and Ilya are in a secret years-long relationship that eventually evolved into a deep and compelling romantic status that forever changed their lives. However, there are various complications, mainly because they are on rival teams and their parents are trying to maintain a conservative figure. Things took a turn in the penultimate chapter (Chapter 26) of Rachel Reid's novel when Shane's dad unexpectedly caught them making love outside their house.

While Shane and Ilya initially panicked, they both laughed it off. For context, Shane has been planning to tell his parents that he's gay, and he had planned to give them more time to accept that big revelation first, before eventually confirming that he is in a relationship with Ilya. However, the fact that Shane's dad already saw them derailed everything. Ilya, though, was brave enough to offer to join Shane in his confession, indicating that they were all in this together.

While Shane's parents were confused at first (considering that Ilya is his rival), they acknowledged the fact that they already knew that their son was gay. What surprised them was the fact that he was in a relationship with his rival and the revelation that their intimate moments with each other started in their rookie year.

Ilya's declaration of love to Shane in front of his parents in Chapter 26, combined with his desire to request a trade to a team closer to Montreal, such as the Ottawa Centaurs, was more than enough for the parents to accept the pair's intense relationship. Making plans for the future in front of Shane's parents was not on their bingo card, but it happened, and they were happy it did.

The last chapter of the book confirmed that Ilya had reached the peak of his happiness after finally admitting the truth to Shane's parents and being welcomed into their circle with ease. This was a big move for someone like Ilya, especially for someone who had barely been welcome in his own family.

Ilya and Shane eventually kissed each other without hesitation, with Ilya (in his mind) acknowledging that he was going to give up all the booty calls and the one-night stands for a chance at something lasting - all of this can be achieved by being with Shane.

Heated Rivalry's final chapter established the pair's gradual strategy of "coming out" to the public, starting with Ilya's move to Ottawa, establishing a charity, and confirming to everyone that they were, in fact, close friends after all. Aside from giving up a spot on the best team in the league, Ilya's willingness to sacrifice everything is a noble effort, and his love for Shane completely changed him. However, they still need to navigate their relationship with secrecy because part of their plan is to come out to the public when they eventually retire from hockey. Despite that, the chapter hinted that they will ultimately tell their friends, especially now that Shane's family is aware of their hidden romance.

Heated Rivalry's ending delivered an optimistic and happy conclusion for Shane and Ilya, with the epilogue confirming that Ilya was traded to Ottawa and signifying that the first part of their complex plan was successful, before eventually revealing that the pair had pushed through with their announcement that they are friends and are building a charity together. While they have yet to confirm that they are together, the fact that they can be seen alongside each other in public is a significant win in their lives.

Will Heated Rivalry's Showrunner Closely Adapt the Book's Ending?

The first two episodes of Heated Rivalry appear to be following the same trajectory as the book, with Episode 2's ending confirming that Shane has developed genuine feelings for Ilya. This could mean that the series will closely adapt the book's ending, but there could be some adjustments based on creator Jacob Tierney's latest comments.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in November 2025, Tierney appeared to strongly imply that the series will closely follow the book's ending, as he mentioned that fans will "get to have it all in this one," specifically referring to a "happy f***ing ending:"

"The thing that we really don’t get as queer people is a happy f***ing ending, where we’re allowed to exist, f**k and smile at the same time. Usually it’s like, pick one. You get to have it all in this one."

This is a good sign for Ilya and Shane shippers across social media, as it would allow the series to embrace what made Rachel Reid's novel great and capture the charm of the book, which further elevates what gay representation truly looks like. By showcasing an ending that is similar to the book, it demonstrates that the creators are willing to go the extra mile in cementing the idea that happy endings are possible for the queer community.