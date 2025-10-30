Fionna and Cake Season 2 Confirms Finn & Huntress Wizard’s Relationship Status (But It Probably Won’t Last)

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 confirmed Finn and Huntress Wizard's relationship status, but signs suggest that their romance will not last long. In Adventure Time, Finn and the Huntress Wizard have had a complicated relationship, considering that they shared a slow-burning romantic tension throughout the seasons. The pair first met in Adventure Time Season 7, Episode 25, "The Flute Spell," where they also shared a kiss.

Finn and Huntress Wizard's romantic pairing became a hit among longtime fans of the franchise. It wasn't until the show's final season that they officially became a couple, but some argued that little time was dedicated to their relationship. Fionna and Cake Season 2 would fix that by properly bringing back the fan-favorite Huntress Wizard into the fray.

The sophomore run of Fionna and Cake dove deeper into Finn and Huntress Wizard's relationship by confirming that they are together in Season 2, Episode 2, "The Crocodile Who Bit a Log." This served as a payoff after Finn the Human casually mentioned Huntress Wizard in Season 1, Episode 2, "Simon Petrikov" (the same episode where Jake's fate was hinted at).

After the episode revealed the origins of Huntress Wizard gaining powers through the Heart of the Forest, Fionna and Cake's latest episode revealed that the Wizard needs more of the sap from the same tree to cure Finn, but the Witch Witzard pointed out that he deserves to die because he should never have been there in the first place.

While Huntress Wizard referred to Finn as her "friend," it was clear that their relationship was something more, given that she was willing to duke it out with the Witch Wizard in exchange for his survival.

Huntress Wizard's efforts to save Finn in Fionna and Cake's latest episode echoed what she did for him in Adventure Time Season 10, Episode 1, "The Wild Hunt," where she placed herself in danger to help him overcome his mental blockade. This was also the installment where Huntress flirted with Finn (again), which also ended with a kiss between them.

Fionna and Cake Season 2's latest episode made it clear that Huntress Wizard was willing to die for Finn, but it's quite unfortunate that their happy ending will be cut short due to several factors.

Developed by Adam Muto, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake follows the story of the titular alternate versions of Finn and Jake from the original Cartoon Network series, Adventure Time. Season 2 premiered on HBO Max on October 23, 2025.

Why Finn & Huntress Wizard's Relationship Won't Last Long

While Simon Petrikov (formerly known as the Ice King from Adventure Time) is rallying his students to find a way to help Finn, Huntress Wizard's duel with the Witch Wizard didn't end well, and her body was scattered across different dimensions.

The fact that Finn is currently dying due to the powerful enchantment caused by the Heart of the Forest (aka The Source by the Green Wizards) may indicate that his relationship with Huntress Wizard may not last long. At the 17:24 mark of Season 2, Episode 2, Finn also hinted that he may be at peace with death, telling Huntress Wizard that he is already "thinking about dying soon:"

Finn: “Huntress, I am thinking about dying soon.” Huntress: “Bummer, you’ll forget all about me.” Finn: “Never, Never.”

Moreover, the scattered pieces of Huntress Wizard are transformed into seeds. While these seeds manage to create a noncorporeal version of Huntress, all of them fell into different dimensions. Huntress eventually found her way into Fionna and Cake's world, but there is one problem: the power of the Green Wizards also vanished when The Source seemingly died.

Some have theorized that Huntress Wizard's reckless actions of trying to obtain the sap from the Heart of the Forest could come back to bite her in the end. In order to atone for accidentally destroying The Source, she could potentially become the new Heart of the Forest, meaning that this would possibly end her and Finn's relationship (even if Finn ends up surviving).

If either Finn or Huntress Wizard won't make it in the end, it presents a tragic outcome for one of Adventure Time's main heroes. Still, there is reason to be hopeful, considering there are more episodes left in Fionna and Cake Season 2, because the Multiverse offers plenty of possibilities to cure the pair's grim predicament.

