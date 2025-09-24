Fionna and Cake Season 2 Will Bring Back This Beloved 'Adventure Time' Hero

A fan-favorite Adventure Time character is set to return in the upcoming second season of Fionna and Cake. The Max animated series, which debuted in August 2023, serves as both a spin-off and the third main installment in the beloved Adventure Time franchise that began in 2010. Just a few months after its premiere, the streamer confirmed that the show would continue with new episodes, and a major update was just given to Season 2.

Season 2 of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake won't just continue the duo's multiverse-hopping adventures; it will also mark the long-awaited return of Finn the Human.

A new Warner Bros. Discovery press release confirms that "Ooo's favorite hero" will play a key role in the upcoming story, teasing that Fionna and Cake's next quest will revolve around saving him with "Huntress Wizard:"

"...Fionna and Cake must team up with Huntress Wizard for a quest to save Ooo's favorite hero. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien."

Adventure Time

This new official statement corroborates the storyboard from artist Charmaine Verhagen, which has all but confirmed that Huntress Wizard will play a bigger role in Fionna and Cake Season 2 than previously expected.

Since Fionna and Finn never crossed paths in Season 1, this sets the stage for the franchise's two parallel adventurers to finally meet, giving fans one of the most anticipated interactions in the Adventure Time universe.

Fionna and Cake

Quite a bit remains under wraps for Fionna and Cake Season 2 ahead of New York Comic-Con 2025, but what is known suggests Finn's return will reshape the series' dynamics.

In Season 1, Fionna and her cat Cake discovered their world was originally created as fanfiction inside the Ice King's mind, leaving it stripped of magic after Simon was restored. When a botched ritual pulled Cake into Ooo, Fionna followed, and together with Simon they were thrust into a multiverse adventure, hunted by the cosmic auditor Scarab.

Their journey led them through alternate realities, including worlds ruled by the Winter King and the Vampire King, all while Simon grappled with his grief over Betty and the temptation of reclaiming the Ice King's crown.

In the finale, Fionna restored her universe as an "authorized" reality, Simon found closure with Betty's sacrifice, and the trio parted ways with their bonds intact but their paths diverging.

The spin-off was generally warmly received by fans, despite some recasting choices like Kumail Nanjiani not returning. Many fans noted that the series felt far more mature and emotionally rich than the original Adventure Time episodes that first introduced the duo.

With such a strong reception, the focus now shifts to when Season 2 could arrive on HBO Max.

Fionna and Cake Season 2 Release?

Based on the production timeline of Fionna and Cake Season 1, which wrapped animation in early 2023 before its August premiere, fans can reasonably speculate that Season 2 might debut on HBO Max sometime in late this year or early 2026.

More news and likely a concrete release date will happen during New York Comic-Con next month, where a dedicated panel on October 12 featuring showrunner Adam Muto and stars like Madeline Marti and Roz Ryan promises an exclusive first look.