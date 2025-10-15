Fionna and Cake Season 2: Why Donald Glover Left & Marshall Lee Recast Actor Revealed

A recent update revealed that Marshall Lee has been recast for Fionna and Cake Season 2, leaving fans wondering why Donald Glover left the animated streaming hit. Set in the same universe as the beloved Adventure Time series, Fionna and Cake follows its titular heroes, an alternate universe version of the franchise's central characters, Jake and Finn, as they embark on a multiversal adventure for the ages.

A new Fionna and Cake update revealed that one central star has been replaced for Season 2. According to a new post on his personal Instagram page, voice actor Kris Kollins revealed he will be stepping in to play Marshall Lee in the upcoming episodes, taking over for Season 1 actor Donald Glover.

" I can finally announce I am joining Season 2 of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake as the voice of Marshall Lee," Kollins lamented, adding he would "put [his] best foot forward" and honor Glover's previous performance as the character:

"I can finally announce I am joining Season 2 of 'Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake' as the voice of Marshall Lee. It’s such an honor to be apart of a show that I’ve loved since 2010. Thank you to Kristi and everyone who saw Marshall in me. Thank you Donald Glover for originating the role of Marshall…I promise to put my best foot forward. Grateful and appreciative. Thank you God."

Glover previously played the gender-swapped version of Marceline the Vampire Queen in Fionna and Cake Season 1, starring alongside notable actors such as Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Tom Kenny. However, as confirmed by Kollins, the Community and Atlanta star will not return for the show's second batch of episodes. Fionna and Cake Season 2 will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, October 23.

Why Did Donald Glover Leave Fionna and Cake?

It will likely come as a surprise to hear that Donald Glover will not be back as Marshall Lee for Fionna and Cake Season 2.

Season 2 has been teased to be bigger and better than Season 1, with the introduction of some beloved Adventure Time characters. So, not getting to see Glover as the character be a part of that will almost surely sting.

However, it seems as though the former Fionna and Cake star had a pretty good reason for leaving the animated spin-off. Recording for Season 2 reportedly began midway through last year, with actors returning to the booth sometime in July.

Around that same time, Glover came out, revealing that he had some serious health concerns, which led to the cancellation of his (at the time ongoing) world tour and a step back from the spotlight. Glover told The Los Angeles Times after cancelling his tour, "[I] need time out to heal."

This is likely why he had to step back from voicing Marshall in Fionna and Cake, as he focused on his health over his various creative endeavors (be they TV, music, or anything else).

The actor has not disclosed what exactly happened to him, but it is known that he required surgery to remedy whatever had befallen him. He has since returned to work, once again performing under his stage name Childish Gambino; however, his recovery to full health did not align with Season 2's timetable.